Georgian Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesters Who Claim Polls Were Rigged

By Reuters
November 08, 2020 04:13 PM
Police use a water cannon against supporters of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili's United National Movement, protesting parliamentary election results, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2020.
Police use a water cannon against supporters of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili's United National Movement, protesting parliamentary election results, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2020.

TBILISI, GEORGIA - Georgian police fired water cannon and tear gas against hundreds of protesters outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday to support a call by opposition parties for a rerun of Oct. 31 parliamentary elections that they say were rigged.

Small groups of protesters started throwing stones at the police. The demonstrators had moved to the CEC building from the capital's main Rustaveli Avenue, where thousands of people held a peaceful rally.

Police said that protesters tried to storm the CEC building.

"As the protesters used violent methods and did not obey the instructions of the police, the Interior Ministry used proportional force within its powers," the ministry said in a statement.

The opposition is demanding the resignation of the CEC chief, Tamar Zhvania, and the calling of fresh elections.

According to official results, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 48.23% of the vote, with the largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), taking 27.18%.

After the result gave the ruling party the right to form a government, eight opposition parties, including the UNM, said they would boycott parliament.

The opposition accuses the ruling party and its supporters of vote buying, making threats against voters and observers and of violations during the counting process. Georgian Dream leaders have denied the accusations.

Protesters moved to the CEC building after the 8 p.m. deadline to dismiss the electoral commission head and to start talks on a fresh vote passed without a response from the government.

The economy of the South Caucasus country has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The government said on Saturday it would impose an overnight curfew from Monday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the largest cities because of a sharp rise in cases since early September. Georgia has reported nearly 58,000 cases since the pandemic began and almost 500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

 

