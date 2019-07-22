Europe

German Ambassador Returns to Venezuela 

By Associated Press
July 22, 2019 02:25 PM
FILE PHOTO: German ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Martin Kriener delivers a news conference next to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and accredited diplomatic representatives of the European Union in Caracas.
FILE - German ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Martin Kriener holds a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2019.

BERLIN - The German government says the country's ambassador to Venezuela has returned to Caracas, four months after Venezuelan authorities ordered him to leave.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Monday that ambassador Daniel Kriener returned to Venezuela on Saturday. Venezuela previously withdrew its classification of Kriener as persona non grata. 

Kriener and some other diplomats greeted opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom Germany and many other countries recognize as Venezuela's interim president, when he returned to Venezuela from a trip abroad in early March. 

The government ordered him to leave and Germany said it was recalling him to Berlin for consultations.

Breul stressed that “our political position on the issue of Venezuela is unchanged” and said that Guaido wanted Kriener to return.

Related Stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (L) greets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, May 30, 2019.
Europe
Germany Urges Resumption of Ukraine Peace Talks
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Thursday for the resumption of stalled Ukraine peace talks, after a meeting with French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. France and Germany have been prime movers behind what is known as the Minsk peace process, bringing in Ukraine and Russia for talks aimed at ending the war with Moscow-backed rebels in the east of Ukraine. "We are going to take advantage of the…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
May 30, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen at the Department of State in Washington, May 9, 2019.
USA
Pompeo to Make Up Canceled Germany Trip on Europe Tour
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo next week will make up a trip to Germany he canceled earlier this month amid heightened tensions with Iran. The State Department says Pompeo will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin before heading to additional stops in Europe. Pompeo abruptly canceled a planned May 7 stop in Germany to make an unexpected visit to Iraq, shortly after the Trump administration announced it was sending an aircraft carrier to the Persian…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press