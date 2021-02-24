German Court Convicts Assad Official

A German court has convicted a former member of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s secret police of accessory to crimes against humanity for facilitating the torture of prisoners.



The court in Koblenz sentenced Eyad Al-Gharib to 4 1/2 years in prison.



Prosecutors accused him of being part of a unit that arrested protesters and delivered them to a detention center where they were tortured.



The conviction marked the first time a court outside of Syria ruled in a case alleging members of Assad’s government committed crimes against humanity.



The court is also holding a trial for a second person who is accused of directly committing crimes against humanity. That trial is expected to last until late this year.



Prosecutors are invoking the principle of universal jurisdiction to bring charges of crimes against humanity in a German court.