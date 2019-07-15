Europe

German Defense Minister Resigns to Pursue EU's Top Job

By Associated Press
July 15, 2019 12:22 PM
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission president, attends a EU Parliament's political group European People's Party meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France , July 3, 2019.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission president, attends a EU Parliament's political group European People's Party meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France , July 3, 2019.

BERLIN - German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen says she is resigning from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet to focus on becoming the next head of the European Commission, the top job in the European Union.

Von der Leyen tweeted Monday that ``tomorrow I will ask for the confidence of the European Parliament. Regardless of the outcome, I will step down as Minister of Defence on Wednesday in order to serve Europe with all my strength.''

The EU parliament is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm her as European Commission president.

Von der Leyen, 60, was the surprise last-minute compromise candidate nominated by the leaders of EU nations earlier this month to replace Jean-Claude Juncker.

 

Related Stories

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission president, attends a EU Parliament's political group European People's Party meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France , July 3, 2019.
Europe
Germany’s 'Steel Magnolia' in Danger of Wilting
Nomination of German politician Ursula von Der Leyen to become European Commission’s next president proving more divisive than her backers feared — most Germans believe she’s unsuitable
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
July 10, 2019
Germany's Greens party leader Robert Habeck addresses a news conference after the EU election in Berlin, May 27, 2019.
Europe
Greens Are Now Germany's Most Popular Party, Poll Finds
The Greens have overtaken Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to become the most popular party in Germany, an opinion poll released Saturday showed, while her Socialist SPD coalition partners fell to an all-time low. The poll, asking voters which party they would back in a national election, showed the Greens at 27% support, one point ahead of Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc. It suggests a trend that saw the Greens…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press