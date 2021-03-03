Europe

German Intel Agency Puts Far-Right AfD Under Surveillance

By VOA News
March 03, 2021 06:57 PM
Two persons walk behind the logo of the parliamentary group of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party on March 3,…
Two people walk behind the logo of the parliamentary group of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party, in the parliamentary compound of the Bundestag in Berlin, March 3, 2021.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency recently put the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party under surveillance for suspected extremist links that pose a potential threat to democracy, German media outlets report. 

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz, or BfV) would not comment on the reports because of ongoing legal action by the AfD.  

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the BfV, would neither confirm nor deny the news reports, but multiple German media organizations confirmed the surveillance through government sources close to the situation. 

On Wednesday, AfD's parliamentary leadership, which controls 88 of 709 seats in the legislative body, described the surveillance as "completely unjustified" and vowed to fight it in court. 

The co-leader of the parliamentary group of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party Alexander Gauland and the vice…
The co-leader of the Alternative for Germany far-right party Alexander Gauland and the vice-leader of the parliamentary group Tino Chrupalla, left, address a press conference, in the parliamentary compound of the Bundestag in Berlin, March 3, 2021.

BfV's February 24 decision to classify AfD as a potential security threat is the first time in Germany's post-war history that a political party represented in Parliament has been put under such scrutiny. 

The designation gives the intelligence agency additional surveillance powers, including tapping phones and other communications, and monitoring the movements of AfD members.  

The AfD has become the main opposition in the German Parliament, which is entrenched in politics at all levels across the nation. 

The move also comes ahead of the September election that will choose Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor.  

Alexander Gauland, AfD's parliamentary floor leader, told reporters the designation is clearly an effort to ruin the party's chances in the election, and the matter will be decided in the courts. 

The AfD is currently the largest of four opposition parties in the national Parliament and has lawmakers in all 16 state assemblies. 

The party has moved steadily to the right since it was founded in 2013 for critics of the shared euro currency. It has been strongly denounced in recent years for its anti-immigrant rhetoric and ties to neo-Nazis. Several AfD members sympathized with the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.  

Several senior figures have quit in recent years, warning that the party was being taken over by far-right extremists. 

Recent polls have shown support for AfD sagging as low as 9% after winning 12.6% of the vote in 2017. 
 

Related Stories

People hold placards and banners during a demonstration called by far-right and COVID-19 deniers to protest against…
Europe
Violent German Far-Right Groups' Recruitment Aided By Lockdown Frustrations
Germany's domestic intelligence agency is closely monitoring protesters of coronavirus restrictions, worried that the influence of militants, including Nazi admirers, ultranationalists and Holocaust deniers, is growing
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 06:26 PM
Demonstration against the German government's COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin
Europe
Far-Right Extremists Try to Enter German Parliament
Move follows a protest against the country's pandemic restrictions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 09:06 PM
FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file picture the head of the Alternative for Germany party, AfD, in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke, speaks during a rally in Erfurt, eastern Germany.
Europe
German Intel Deems Part of far-Right AfD Party 'Extremist'
Germany's domestic intelligence agency says it is formally placing parts of the far-right Alternative for Germany party under surveillance after classifying it as extremist
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:54 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

German Intel Agency Puts Far-Right AfD Under Surveillance

Two persons walk behind the logo of the parliamentary group of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party on March 3,…
Europe

US, EU Remain Wary of Erdogan's Diplomatic Charm Offensive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about Human Rights reforms prepared by his government, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday…
Europe

Britain to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Aid by $91 Billion

A man walks past a closed bar in the city centre ahead of today's spring budget announcement amid the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Could Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Next Month 

A man receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine outside a vaccination truck parked near his residential building in the Parisian…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Blast Damages Dutch COVID-19 Testing Site

Emergency responders secure the area at the scene of an explosion at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing location in…