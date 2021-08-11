Europe

Germany Arrests British Embassy Worker Accused of Spying for Russia

By VOA News
August 11, 2021 03:00 PM
A police car is parked in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. German prosecutors say…
A police vehicle is parked in front of the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021. German prosecutors say they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the embassy.

German authorities said Wednesday that they had arrested a British citizen and accused him of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin.

The man, identified only as David S., is suspected of passing documents to Russia for money since at least November. He reportedly worked as a local hire.

The British government confirmed the arrest but said in a statement it would “not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation."

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said the German government was monitoring the incident.

"We take the indications that the intelligence activity of the arrested man was carried out on behalf of a Russian intelligence service very seriously," Burger said. "Spying on a close ally on German soil is not something we can accept."

Officials with the Russian Embassy had no comment on the case, according to Interfax.

The man was scheduled to appear Wednesday at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Russian Opposition Leader Faces New Charge, More Jail

FILE - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.
Europe

Belarus Tells US to Reduce Embassy Staff, Rejects Ambassador

A man walks past the U.S. Embassy in Minsk, Thursday, May 1, 2008. The United States abruptly backed down on a decision to…
Europe

Austria Protests Detention of 2 Journalists in Belarus

People carry Belarusian flags denouncing the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a rally in support of the country's opposition, in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 8, 2021.
Europe

Six EU Countries Want to Maintain Deportations of Afghan Asylum-Seekers 

FILE PHOTO: Afghan refugees walk through a beach where they will wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of…
Europe

Lionel Messi Eyes Champions League Trophy with PSG

Fans await the arrival of Lionel Messi outside the Parc des Princes, France.