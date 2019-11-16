Germany Arrests Citizen Accused of IS Membership Upon Return Home

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should remain in custody, prosecutors said.



Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasim A., left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an IS-controlled house and carried a weapon.



She and her husband later moved to Syria, where she also maintained a house, prosecutors said. Kurdish security forces arrested her in early 2019.



The woman was arrested Friday evening in Frankfurt upon her return to Germany.



The judge determined Saturday that she remain in detention because of "suspicion of being a member of a terrorist organization in a foreign country," prosecutors said.