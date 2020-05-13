Europe

Germany Hopes to Open Borders by Mid-June

By VOA News
May 13, 2020 10:16 AM
German police officers guard a closed bridge at the French-German border at the river Rhine in Kehl, Germany, March 16, 2020.
German police officers guard a closed bridge at the French-German border at the river Rhine in Kehl, Germany, March 16, 2020. German government allows only restricted access from France to Germany.

Germany’s interior minister said Wednesday the country wants to end some COVID-19 checks at land borders by the middle of next month.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told reporters Germany had set the goal of free travel in Europe by mid-June and would open borders with France, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria by Saturday.

Seehofer said the plans are contingent on a continued favorable rate of COVID-19 infection.

Seehofer said agreements on loosening the measures had been reached in bilateral talks with neighboring nations this week.

He said that travel from non-EU countries such as the United States and Russia would remain restricted until at least June 15.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the border openings before the German parliament Wednesday. She, like Seehofer, warned of complacency regarding the virus, saying it would be sad if Germans had to return to the restraints of full COVID-19 restrictions if the virus flairs up again.

 

Related Stories

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the beginning of a press conference in Berlin, Germany, May 6, 2020 after an online meeting of Merkel and the German state governors on the loosening of the restictions to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Merkel Announces Germany’s Soccer League Restart
Bundesliga can resume in mid-May while following strict rules
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:16
FILE - A barber wearing a face mask cuts the hair of a client, also masked, at his barber shop in Dortmund, Germany, May 4, 2020, amid signs of the coronavirus spread slowing in the country.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Reports Continued Drop in New COVID-19 Cases
Head of country's disease control institute says rate of infections continues to drop but warns there is a large degree of certainty among scientists that there will be a second wave
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 11:08
FILE - An employee of the Klinikum Bremen-Ost walks in protective clothing near, where coronavirus tests are being administered, in Bremen, Germany, March 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Staggers World With Low COVID-19 Death Rate
Of the more than 130,000 diagnosed cases in Germany, about 3,900 people have died as of Friday
Leonie Kijewski
By Leonie Kijewski
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 08:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

Germany Hopes to Open Borders by Mid-June

German police officers guard a closed bridge at the French-German border at the river Rhine in Kehl, Germany, March 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Unveils Its Plan to Save Summer Vacations

European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, left, and European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Europe Reopens, Key Virus Protections Are Still Elusive

Restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy, Saturday May, 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand, Thailand Report Zero New Coronavirus Cases

A hand sanitizer dispenser sits outside a food market in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, May 11, 2020. New Zealand…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Turkey’s Erdogan Eases COVID Restrictions Despite Complacency Fears

Sunday, people over 65 were allowed out from their homes for four hours for the first time since March, as part of the government easing COVID controls. (D. Jones)