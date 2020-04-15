Europe

Germany Offers to Help Rebuild Fire-Damaged Notre Dame 

By Associated Press
April 15, 2020 07:28 AM
A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks past the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday,…
FILE - A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks past the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, April 13, 2020.

BERLIN - Germany is offering to help rebuild parts of Notre Dame in Paris, a year after the famous cathedral was heavily damaged by fire. 

Officials suggested Wednesday that German craftsmen could remake some of the large clerestory windows located far above eye level and designed to let light and air into the cathedral. 

The German government said three glass-makers that conduct restoration work for cathedrals in Germany could offer "great expertise" to their French colleagues. 

Germany's minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said her country would shoulder the costs. 

 

Related Stories

A view shows the restoration work at Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire almost one year ago, in Paris, France, April 7, 2020.
Europe
Rebuilding of Paris' Notre Dame Stalled as Pandemic Rages
COVID measures stop reconstruction plans, and one year after it was heavily damaged in a fire, no one knows when the iconic cathedral will be repaired
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 17:16
Notre Dame cathedral is pictured when the sun rises, in Paris, France, Jan. 4, 2020.
Europe
Renovation Chief: Notre Dame Cathedral Is Not Saved Yet
Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin tells French broadcaster CNews that 'the cathedral is still in a state of peril' after last year's fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 09:33
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Germany Offers to Help Rebuild Fire-Damaged Notre Dame 

A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks past the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday,…
USA

Germany Arrests 5 in Plot Against US Bases

US soldiers stand in formation during a military ceremony in Illesheim, Germany, March 9, 2017. The Pentagon released base-by-base data Friday on sexual assault reports in ranks.
Coronavirus Outbreak

UN Chief: A Second Pandemic of COVID Misinformation 'Putting Lives at Risk'

In this handout image released by the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference on…
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU to Maintain Reserve of Ventilators for Nations Most in Need

FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Europe's Nursing Homes Are Likely Coronavirus Hotspots, Officials Fear

A view of the Pio Albergo Trivulzio nursing home in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Italy’s health ministry has sent inspectors to the country's biggest nursing home where 70 elderly people reportedly died in March alone.

Latest news