Europe

Germany Sees Spike in Politically Motivated Crimes

By VOA News
May 04, 2021 12:50 PM
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends a news conference on politically motived crimes in Germany, in Berlin, Germany May 4, 2021.
FILE - Supporters of far-right party "Die Rechte" march past people protesting against the neo-nazi movement, in Leipzig, Germany.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer has warned of what he called an alarming rise in politically motivated crime last year, particularly among far-right groups.

At a Berlin news briefing Tuesday, Seehofer said far-right offenses rose by 5.65% in 2020, totaling 23,064, accounting for more than half of all crimes categorized as “politically motivated,” the highest level since police started collecting such data in 2001.

Seehofer said violent crimes classified as political in nature rose by nearly 20% year-on-year to 3,365 and included 11 murders and 13 attempted murders. He said the statistics reveal an ongoing increase in anti-Semitic crimes in Germany, which was up 15.7% in 2020 over 2019 with 2,351 total incidents — 94.6% of which were committed by a far-right suspect.

The interior minister said the numbers “are very alarming, mainly because a trend has been established over the last few years." And he added the development in Germany is “not only very troubling, but in view of our history, also deeply shameful." He said the polarization of political discussion grew worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday German prosecutors announced the arrest of a man in Berlin accused of sending hate mail to public figures. The prosecutors say the suspect used the acronym "NSU 2.0," a reference to the National Socialist Underground (NSU) group blamed for the killings of eight Turks, a Greek and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007.

Officials say the 53-year-old suspect, arrested following a search of his apartment in Berlin, is accused of sending threats and hate messages over a three-year period to leftist national and regional politicians as well as to a Turkish-German lawyer who represented victims of far-right crimes.

Related Stories

FILE - AfD supporters walk in Erfurt, Germany, May 1, 2019.
Europe
Germany’s Spy Chiefs Urge Court to Agree on Monitoring of Far-Right AfD
Effort steps up to label main opposition party as 'anti-constitutional' and hostile to democracy
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 04:46 PM
Candles are placed around the Brothers Grimm monument during a vigil for the victims of a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt,…
Extremism Watch
Hanau Shootings Highlight Rise of Far-Right Extremism in Germany
German intelligence official tells VOA that threat posed by far-right extremists 'is rising because of radicalization on the internet'
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 07:26 PM
People attend a demonstration in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Sept.7, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man two weeks ago, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq.
Europe
Far-Right Protests in Germany Expose Cracks in Government
German authorities prepared for another far-right rally Friday over the fatal stabbing of a man that was blamed on two migrants, a case that has exposed friction between Chancellor Angela Merkel and top security officials. About 1,000 people were expected at the demonstration in the eastern city of Chemnitz, far fewer than the estimated 6,000 who assembled the day after the Aug. 26 slaying. A counter-protest featuring an open-air performance of Beethoven's Ninth…
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Press Freedom

Belarus Media Is Under ‘Wave of Repression’ 

Journalist Katerina Borisevich sits inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus March 2, 2021. A…
USA

G-7 Nations Vow to End Syrian War, Top US Diplomat Says  

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, Italy…
Europe

Germany Sees Spike in Politically Motivated Crimes

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends a news conference on politically motived crimes in Germany, in Berlin, Germany May 4, 2021.
Europe

Talk of Coups Unnerves France 

French generals and admirals stand guard behind French President (front right) at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc…
Europe

Vatican Museums Reopen After 2-Month Lockdown

Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican Museums as the museum reopens, in Rome, Italy, May 3, 2021.