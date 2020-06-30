Europe

Germany Takes Over EU Presidency at Challenging Time

By Lisa Bryant
June 30, 2020 07:14 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured)…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left and French President Emmanuel Macron talk in the garden of Meseberg Castle, the German government's guest house in Meseberg, Germany, June 29, 2020.

PARIS - The European Union’s most powerful member, Germany, takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency in July amid a raft of challenges — from COVID-19 and the economic devastation it has wrought, to Brexit, trade with China and tensions with the United States.

Germany’s presidency comes as its leader, Angela Merkel — the European Union’s longest serving current head of state — is expected to leave office next year. Both she and the bloc have a long list of challenges.   

On the EU’s immediate agenda is overcoming differences to push through an 843 billion-dollar coronavirus recovery fund, aimed at boosting a so-called green economic reboot. Then there is getting agreement on the EU’s next multi-year budget, with a proposed price tag of more than a trillion dollars.  

FILE - A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW re-started Europe's largest car factory after a coronavirus shutdown, in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020.

Meeting Monday with France’s President Emmanuel Macron in Mesenberg, Germany, Merkel said she hoped the 27-member bloc would strike a deal on both at a July summit.  

The Germany presidency comes as Merkel is riding a crest of popularity, partly over what some see as her successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic. While Germany often sides with more frugal bloc members who are reluctant to offer large non-repayable grants, Merkel teamed up with Macron to push for a massive coronavirus recovery package.    

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron give a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting at Meseberg Castle, in Meseberg, Germany, June 29, 2020.

 

The EU and Britain have also intensified negotiations aimed to define their post-Brexit relationship, with London eager to wrap things up speedily.  

John Springford is deputy director of the Centre for European Reform research institute in London.  

“Now, I think, there’s a realization that she wants to have been a chancellor that has made Europe stronger, and so they’re kind of a happy marriage of interests going on between her and Macron,”   he said.

Sebastien Maillard, head of the Jacques Delors Institute research organization in Paris agrees Merkel is thinking about her legacy.  

‘It’s really a time for her to make history. So this presidency surely will make a difference compared to previous ones," he said.  

But making a difference does not promise to be easy. Reuters reports Germany wants more reciprocity with China, following complaints by European companies of an uneven playing field when it comes to market access.  

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to U.S. soldiers based in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2019.

Tensions between the EU and the United States have also grown under the Trump administration, which plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany.  

“I think there is a strong desire to have some strong relationship because we know we share many common values, and there is much for both economies to share together, but to really be treated on even terms and for the US to consider the EU as a whole — not to try to divide us,” he said.

But analysts like Daniel Gros are skeptical about just how far Germany can go as European Council president. 

“The presidency of a big country cannot achieve a lot. Because if it tries to push its own priorities, the other countries will react allergically,” says Gros who directs the Center for European Policy Studies in Brussels.   

What is clear is there is plenty of work ahead for Berlin and for Brussels in the months ahead.  

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sunday, June 21, 2020 file photo, gondolas are lined up during the Vogada della Rinascita (Rowing of Rebirth)…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Finalizing Virus 'Safe List,' US Unlikely to Make The Cut
EU envoys in Brussels worked over the weekend to narrow down the exact criteria for countries to be included
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 11:11
FILE - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during an online news conference following a video conference of European Foreign and Defense Ministers meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, June 16, 2020.
Europe
EU Slams Turkey's Actions Along Greek Border, Drilling in East Mediterranean
Brussels backs Athens but fails to lay out stiff reprisals against Ankara
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 08:02
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a news conference about dealings with China and Iran, and on the fight against the…
USA
Pompeo: US, EU Should Confront China Together
US top diplomat announces new talks with EU at German Marshall Fund event
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 15:35
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leave after attending a news…
Europe
Analysts See Shift in EU’s Approach Toward Dealing With China  
Videoconference between China and the European Union has a wide-ranging agenda but ends without agreements, or even a joint statement 
Liyuan Lu
By Liyuan Lu
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 20:27
Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant

Latest news

Europe

Support for Putin Wanes in His Former Russian Stronghold

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to employees of Uralvagonzavod factory in…
Europe

Germany Takes Over EU Presidency at Challenging Time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured)…
The Americas

Venezuelan President Expels EU Ambassador  

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows military equipment during a meeting with the Bolivarian armed forces at Miraflores…
Europe

Former French PM Fillon Guilty of Fraud   

Former French Prime minister Francois Fillon (R) and his wife Penelope Fillon (2nd-R) leave the Paris' courthouse on June 29,…
Europe

Green Party Surges in France's Local Elections  

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo arrives before delivering a speech after her victorious second round of the municipal election, Sunday…