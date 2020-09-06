Europe

Germany Threatens Sanctions on Russia over Navalny Poisoning

By VOA News
September 06, 2020 08:48 AM
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.

Germany’s foreign minister has held out the possibility of sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin does not provide information soon about the suspected poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Heiko Maas told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that there were “several indications” Moscow was behind the attack.

"If in the coming days Russia does not help clarify what happened, we will be compelled to discuss a response with our allies," Maas told German daily, adding that any sanctions should be "targeted."  Germany is the current head of the European Union.

"We have high expectations of the Russian government to solve this serious crime," Maas said.  "If the government has nothing to do with the attack, then it is in its own interest to back this up with facts."

Maas did not even rule out sanctions against the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is under construction to deliver Russian gas to Europe.

"I hope... that the Russians do not force us to change our position on Nord Stream," he said. Germany would not be reluctant to act on any potential scrapping of the project upon assessment, Maas said, and that the discussions on sanctions should not be "reduced" to a single point.

Earlier this week, the German government said Navalny had been poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

"Only a small number of people have access to Novichok, and this poison was used by Russian secret services in the attack against former agent Sergei Skripal," Maas told Bild.

German army emergency personnel load into their ambulance the stretcher that was used to transport Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on at Berlin's Charite hospital, Aug. 22, 2020.

British authorities had said that Novichok was used against the Russian double agent and his daughter in 2018.

Speaking to reporters after an urgent meeting of NATO ambassadors about Navalny in Brussels on Friday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Any use of chemical weapons shows a total disrespect for human lives and is an unacceptable breach of international norms and rules."

The allies had agreed, Stoltenberg said, that Russia must fully cooperate in an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. NATO members also agreed that Russia faced serious questions it must answer, he said.

The Kremlin has rejected accusations it was behind the sudden illness of the leading Russian opposition politician.

Navalny, a well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a corruption investigator, fell ill while flying to Moscow from Siberia, prompting an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia.

His personal doctor and aide said Navalny had drunk black tea at an airport café, which she believed was laced with poison.

Three days later, Navalny was transferred to the Charité Hospital in Germany for "extensive medical diagnosis" at the insistence of his wife and his associates, and international outcry.

 

Related Stories

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, speaks at a press statement at the beginning of the informal meeting of EU defence…
Europe
NATO: Russia Must Answer Serious Questions About Navalny
Kremlin rejects accusations it was behind incident
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 11:44 AM
FILE - Opposition activist Lyubov Sobol reports live by phone as policemen stand guard during a raid at offices of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 26, 2019. The foundation was established by prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Europe
Navalny Associate: Kremlin Involved in Opposition Leader's Poisoning
‘They're not launching a criminal probe because they will have to answer at some point what the results of the investigation of this criminal case are,’ fellow opposition activist Lyubov Sobol says
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 09:54 AM
Police officers stand outside the Charite Mitte Hospital Complex, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving…
Europe
Hospital: Russia's Navalny Still in Coma But Improving
Navalny's allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that Russian officials
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 07:14 PM
People gather outside a hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny receives medical treatment in Omsk, Russia…
Europe
Russian Doctors OK Kremlin Critic Navalny for Medical Travel
Decision to approve visit to Germany for treatment comes after lobbying by supporters who argue he was deliberately poisoned
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 06:56 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Germany Threatens Sanctions on Russia over Navalny Poisoning

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.
Europe

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-of-Life Broadcasts

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday Sept. 4. 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron wears a mask during a ceremony to…
Europe

Record Pub Lockdown Leaves Rural Ireland High and Dry

A man speaks on a mobile phone as he passes Glynn's bar, the only open pub in the rural village of Dunmore, west of Ireland, on…
Europe

No Sign of End to Far East Anti-Kremlin Rallies After Nearly Two Months

People take part in an anti-Kremlin rally in support of former regional governor Sergei Furgal arrested on murder charges in…
Europe

Belarusian Opposition Activist Kovalkova Leaves Country After Arrest

Representative of the Coordination Council for members of the Belarusian opposition Olga Kovalkova holds flowers as she attends…