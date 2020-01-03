Europe

Germany: US, Allies Suspend Training of Iraqi Forces

By Reuters
January 03, 2020 09:02 PM
A US Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve…
FILE - A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides midair refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria, at an Air Force base in the Arabian Gulf, March 13, 2017.

BERLIN - The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces because of the increased threat they face after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed a top Iranian general, the German military said in a letter seen by Reuters. 
 
In the letter to German lawmakers, a senior German officer said U.S. Lieutenant General Pat White had decided to further increase the level of protection for the forces deployed in Iraq under Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), which he commands. 
 
"Thus, the training for the Iraqi security and armed forces throughout Iraq is temporarily suspended," German Lieutenant General Erich Pfeffer wrote to members of the Bundestag defense and foreign relations committees in the letter, dated January 3. 
 
"The directive is binding for all partner nations involved in OIR at the training sites in Iraq," he added. 

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Germany: US, Allies Suspend Training of Iraqi Forces

A US Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve…
The Americas

Mexican President Calls for Julian Assange to be Released From UK Prison

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS…
Europe

Montenegro Denounces Protest Attack on Embassy in Serbia

The Montenegrin flag flying from the Montenegrin Embassy, is targeted with fireworks by Serbian ultra-nationalists during a protest against a religion rights law adopted by Montenegro's parliament last month, during a mass protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 2, 2020.
Europe

French Government Meets as Unions Vow to Harden Pension Strike

A view of empty platforms of the Gare de Lyon train station during the 30th day of transport strikes in Paris, Friday, Jan. 3,…
Europe

Weirdos Wanted: Top Adviser to UK's Boris Johnson Seeks Help

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings arrives at 10 Downing Street before the prime minister holds the first Cabinet meeting after the General Election, in London, Dec. 16, 2019.