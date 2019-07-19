Europe

Germany's Merkel Fends Off Worries about Her Health

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 07:25 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a discussion during an event marking the 60th anniversary of the "Hessische Kreis" association in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Wednesday June 5, 2019. (Thomas Lohnes/Pool via AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a discussion during an event marking the 60th anniversary of the "Hessische Kreis" association in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Wednesday June 5, 2019.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is fending off worries about her health, saying that she has a personal interest in staying healthy and having a life after politics.

Merkel said Friday that she understands questions about her health after three recent incidents in which her body shook as she stood at public events. But she said she's aware of her responsibility as chancellor and ``can exercise this function.'' She has said that there's no reason to worry.

Merkel, who turned 65 this week, recalled that she has ruled out seeking a fifth term as chancellor.
 
She said: “I have said that 2021 will be the end of my political work and I hope that there is a life after that _ and I would like to lead it in good health.'”

