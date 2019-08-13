Europe

Gibraltar Denies It is Due to Release Seized Iranian Tanker

By VOA News
August 13, 2019 06:45 PM
Grace 1 super tanker is anchored near a Royal Marine patrol vessel at the British territory of Gibraltar, July 4, 2019.
Grace 1 super tanker is anchored near a Royal Marine patrol vessel at the British territory of Gibraltar, July 4, 2019.

Opposing news reports fueled confusion Tuesday over the fate of an oil tanker seized near the British territory of Gibraltar last month. 

Jalil Eslami, deputy head of Iran's maritime agency, said Tuesday that the tanker, Grace 1, would soon be released by Gibraltar authorities. 

"We believe that (the) Grace 1 oil tanker will resume operation under (the) Iranian flag in international waters in the very near future," Eslami said, according to Iran's Fars news agency.   

Fars, quoting unidentified Gibraltar authorities, said the tanker would be freed by late Tuesday.

But Western media reports said a senior official in Gibraltar called the report "untrue." 

Although Grace 1 was seized by British forces, Britain said on Tuesday that investigations into the tanker were a matter for Gibraltar. The Gibraltar Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the case on Thursday.

Britain has accused the vessel of violating European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a charge Tehran denies.

In retaliation, Iran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 for alleged maritime violations.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been rising since the United States pulled out of the international 2015 nuclear treaty, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for lifting most international sanctions on Tehran.

Britain and other European parties to the nuclear deal have been trying to salvage it by shielding Iran's economy from reimposed tougher U.S. sanctions.

Related Stories

The Pentagon has released new photographs that it says offer more proof that Iran attacked two foreign oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week.
USA
Pentagon Releases New Pictures Accusing Iran of Attacking 2 Oil Tankers
Mines blew a hole in a Japanese tanker while a Norwegian tanker was set on fire; Iran denies involvement
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
June 17, 2019
FILE - Oil tankers wait to dock at Tupras refinery near the northwestern Turkish city of Izmit, June 28, 2017. Turkey is a major buyer of Iranian oil.
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Oil Tankers Sanctioned by US Go ‘Completely Dark’ for a Week
One of the few companies monitoring global oil shipments says Iranian state-owned tankers have kept their transponders off for more than a week, in an apparent attempt to evade U.S. sanctions.Speaking to VOA Persian from Stockholm, Sweden, Friday, TankerTrackers.com co-founder Samir Madani said National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) vessels have remained “completely dark” since shutting off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders in late October.“AIS…
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
November 09, 2018
This June 13, 2019, image released by the U.S. military's Central Command, shows damage and a suspected mine on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran.
USA
US Blames Iran for Attacks on 2 Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman
Secretary Pompeo calls attacks a "clear threat to international security"
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
June 13, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News