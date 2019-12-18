Europe

Gibraltar Government Takes Spain's Far-Right Vox Party to Court for Inciting Hatred

By Reuters
December 18, 2019 11:55 AM
Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo places his vote during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An…
FILE - Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo places his vote during general elections in Gibraltar, Oct. 17, 2019.

MADRID - The government of Gibraltar has filed a criminal complaint against four leaders of Spain's far-right Vox party for "inciting hatred against the people of Gibraltar," the chief minister of the British overseas territory said on Wednesday.

Vox, which surged to become Spain's third-largest party after winning 52 parliamentary seats in November's general election, campaigned on a fiercely nationalist platform that includes Gibraltar's return to Spanish control.

Gibraltar's government accused the party of publishing a series of statements that disparaged residents and which were "designed to create an atmosphere of hatred among Spaniards towards Gibraltarians," it said in statement.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Gibraltar's Parliament that the complaints stemmed from statements and social media posts in which the four Vox leaders referred to the territory as a "leech," a "parasite" and a "den of money launderers," local newspaper Gibraltar Chronicle reported.

"It is the language used in the 1930s against the Jews in Germany and in the Balkans in the 90s," Picardo told parliament on Wednesday, according to the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Vox did not immediately return a request for comment.

FILE - Santiago Abascal, leader of far-right Vox Party, waves to supporters as fireworks go off outside the party headquarters after the announcement of the general election first results, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 10, 2019.

The government said it had also petitioned Spanish prosecutors to investigate an online group known as Gibraltar: Espanol, which it described as an "echo chamber for anti-Gibraltar propaganda of Vox."

The government added that it would raise its concerns with the social media platforms that host the group.

"The Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the promulgators of anti-Gibraltarian hate are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," it added.

With a population of around 30,000 people and a land area of nearly 7 square kilometres, the rocky peninsula at the mouth of the Mediterranean has been a point of contention between Spain and Britain for centuries.

Spain ceded the port to Britain in 1713 after a war, but continues to claim sovereignty over it.

 

Related Stories

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo places his vote during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An…
Europe
Gibraltar Holds Election Amid Uncertainty of Brexit Outcome
An election for Gibraltar's 17-seat parliament is taking place under a cloud of uncertainty about what Brexit will bring for the speck of British territory on Spain's southern tip
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 11:58
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez says Spain will agree to support the Brexit deal after Britain and the European Union agreed to give it a
Europe
Spain Gets Guarantees on Gibraltar Before Endorsing Brexit Deal
European Council President Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed to a deal Saturday on the future of Gibraltar, removing a key obstacle one day before a European Union meeting intended to endorse the Brexit deal.  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/24/2018 - 10:51
A pedestrian walks along the seafront in front of the Rock of Gibraltar as seen from La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain, Nov.22, 2018.
Europe
Spain Stands Firm on Gibraltar Status as Brexit Vote Nears
A centuries old quarrel between Britain and Spain over the British colony Gibraltar threatens to throw a wrench into the works of the much-anticipated Brexit deal with the European Union that will be voted on at a meeting of the European Commission Sunday.Spain's prime minister and his top diplomats denounced the final Brexit draft agreement for ignoring Madrid's role in deciding the territory's status.Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, announced on the BBC…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/23/2018 - 07:40
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Gibraltar Government Takes Spain's Far-Right Vox Party to Court for Inciting Hatred

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo places his vote during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An…
Europe

Ukraine's Naftogaz Sees Little Chance of Agreement With Gazprom by January 1

FILE - In this June 13, 2014, file photo, Naftogaz chief executive officer Andriy Kobolyev speaks during a news conference in…
Europe

Police Gird for Separatist Protest at Barcelona Soccer Match

Catalan regional police 'Mossos D'Esquadra' officers stand guard in front of the Sofia hotel near the Camp Nou stadium in…
Economy & Business

EU Claims Better Fishing Rules; Environmentalists Disagree

fishing europe
Europe

UK Services Industry Sees Little Joy in Post-Brexit World

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, people gather near London Bridge, backdropped by the city of London…