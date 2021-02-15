Europe

Google Fined $1.3 Million in France Over Hotel Ranking Practices  

By VOA News
February 15, 2021 01:27 PM
FILE PHOTO: A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux,…
FILE - A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Aug. 22, 2016.

Google has been fined more than $1.3 million over misleading ratings for hotels in France, that country’s Finance Ministry said Monday. The decision followed a months-long investigation that began in 2019.

"The investigation revealed that Google had replaced the Atout France ranking with a classification established according to its own criteria," said the General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control (DGCCRF). Atout France is the country’s official hotel classification. 

The probe followed complaints from hoteliers and assessed the rankings of more than 7,500 hotels with stars on Google’s search results.  

The DGCCRF said the practice was "particularly damaging" for customers who thought they were getting certain benefits when booking with the hotel and for hoteliers whose establishments were being ranked lower by Google than by Atout France.  

Officials also said the search engine has amended its hotel ranking practices since September of 2019, correcting their search result and using Atout France’s rankings. 

“We have now settled with the DGCCRF and made the necessary changes to reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search,” a Google spokesperson said. 

 

Related Stories

A tour operator stands under an umbrella with a British and American flag as she waits for customers in the center of Bruges, Belgium, Sept. 2, 2020.
Economy & Business
2020 Was Worst Year in Tourism History, UN Says
No region was spared, as tourism traffic plummeted 74% compared to 2019
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 01:27 PM
A ticket vendor for a canal boat tour operator waits in his booth in Bruges, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2020.
Europe
Pandemic Turns Summer into European Tourism's Leanest Season
COVID-19 might tighten itS grip over the coming months, with losses piling up in the tens of billions of euros across the 27-nation European Union
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 09:57 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Begins Quarantine for Travelers from ‘Red List’ Countries

A coach delivers passengers to the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport, London, Monday Feb. 15, 2021 where they…
Europe

Vetevendosje Marks Landslide Victory in Kosovo’s General Election

Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party leader Albin Kurti speaks during a news conference after preliminary results of the parliamentary election in Pristina, Kosovo, Feb. 14, 2021.
Europe

Duchess of Sussex Expecting 2nd Child, A Sibling for Archie

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are pictured in this undated handout photo.
Europe

UK’s Chief Mouser Celebrates 10 Years On the Prowl

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 file photo, Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office catches a pigeon as…
Middle East

US Condemns Killings of Turkish Citizens in Northern Iraq

State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 2,…