Europe

Google Plans to Invest 3 Billion Euros in Europe

By Associated Press
September 20, 2019 10:08 AM
Finland Prime Minister Antti Rinne, right, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai take part in a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finland Prime Minister Antti Rinne, right, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai take part in a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Sept. 20, 2019.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Google is planning to invest 3 billion euros to expand its data centers across Europe in the next two years.

The tech giant's CEO, Sundar Pichai, says it will bring the company's total investments in the continent's internet infrastructure to 15 billion euros since 2007.

Pichai met with Finnish Prime Minister Antii Rinne on Friday in Helsinki and said that the investments “will generate economic activities to the region” and support 13,000 full-time jobs in the European Union every year.

He said that Google is “taking another big step by making the biggest corporate purchase of renewable energy in history” - a 1,600-megawatt package of agreements that includes 18 new energy deals. Ten of these will be in Europe.

