Europe

Google Wins EU Data Privacy Case

By VOA News
September 24, 2019 08:48 AM
Updated Date
FILE - The Google logo is seen at Google offices in Granary Square, London, Nov. 1, 2018.
FILE - The Google logo is seen at Google offices in Granary Square, London, Nov. 1, 2018.

The European Union's top court ruled Tuesday Google is not required to remove worldwide links to sensitive personal information.  

Observers say the case highlights the need to balance data privacy concerns against the public's right to information.

The EU proposed in 2012 that people deserve the "right to be forgotten" on the internet but the proposal was weakened by the European Parliament last year to ensure internet users the "right to erasure" of specific information.  The existing "right to be forgotten" rule remains in force within the European Union.

France's privacy watchdog CNIL fined Google $ 110,000 in 2016 for refusing to remove sensitive information from search results worldwide upon request.

The landmark ruling between the giant American technology company and French privacy regulators was viewed as crucial in determining whether EU regulations should apply beyond Europe's borders.

Google had argued that the removal of the search results required by EU law should not extend to its google.com domain or its other non-EU sites.

The European Court of Justice agreed, saying Tuesday there "is no obligation under EU law for a search engine operator" to extend the rule beyond EU nations. The court also said, however, that a search engine operator must impose new measures to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information.

Related Stories

Finland Prime Minister Antti Rinne, right, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai take part in a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)
Europe
Google Plans to Invest 3 Billion Euros in Europe
Tech giant's CEO says it will bring company's total investments in continent's internet infrastructure to 15 billion Euros since 2007
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 10:08
Facebook head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert, Twitter Public Policy Director Nick Pickles, Google Director of Information Derek Slater and Anti-Defamation League Senior VP George Selim testify about social media platforms, Sept. 18, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Facebook, Twitter, Google Detail Efforts Against Online Extremism to Lawmakers
The role of social media companies has come under scrutiny in recent months in the aftermath of assorted high-profile mass shootings that were posted online
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 21:38
FILE - A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018.
Economy & Business
Advertising Executives Point to Five Ways Google Stifles Business 
Google disputes its dominance, saying that it competes with hundreds of firms and that 'publishers and advertisers mix and match technology partners to meet their different needs'
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 19:34
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News