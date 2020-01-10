Europe

Greece: 13 Injured in Chase of Suspected Migrant Smugglers

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 11:32 AM
A woman walks at a refugee camp in Nea Kavala, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. About 1,500 asylum-seekers transported…
A woman walks at a refugee camp in Nea Kavala, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

THESSALONIKI, GREECE - A car carrying migrants who had crossed into Greece from neighboring Turkey crashed into another vehicle following a high-speed chase across the north of the country early Friday, leaving 13 people injured, police said.
    
The car, with 12 people inside, failed to stop for a check on the main highway near the northern town of Kavala just after midnight, police said. The ensuing police chase ended in the city of Thessaloniki about 150 kilometers (90 miles) away, when the vehicle ran a series of red lights and crashed into a passing car.
    
Ten men from Bangladesh, some of whom had been hidden in the trunk of the car, and two men from Syria were transported to hospital, as was the Greek driver of the other car. The Syrians were treated and released and were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling. The Greek driver was also released, while the 10 Bangladeshi men remained hospitalized with light injuries, police said.
    
Thousands of people continue to enter Greece from Turkey, either from the coast to nearby Greek islands or through the land border in far northeastern Greece, despite European efforts to stop migrant flows. Most hope to make their way to more prosperous northern European countries.

Related Stories

Migrants wait outside a military vessel after their disembarkation at the port of Elefsina, near Athens, on Saturday, Nov. 2,…
Europe
Greece Shifts Migrants from Overcrowded Islands to Mainland
Early Saturday, inhabitants of the eastern island of Kos, led by their mayor, prevented 75 migrants from disembarking from a regularly scheduled passenger ship
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 02:27
An Afghan man with his baby arrives with other migrants and refugees after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea, from Turkey to…
Europe
Rights Envoy Urges Greece to Transfer Migrants to Mainland
A European top official says the situation in Greek migrant camps is ‘explosive’ and is urging the country's authorities to transfer asylum seekers from the Aegean islands to the mainland
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 08:45
Refugees and Migrants disembark on a ferry with destination the port of Piraeus, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 30, 2019.
Europe
After Deadly Fire, Greece to Move Migrants From Packed Camps
Signaling a shift in policy, Greece's government says it will accelerate efforts to move thousands of refugees and migrants from Aegean Sea islands to the mainland following a deadly fire at the country's largest camp on the island of Lesbos
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 13:30
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Arts & Culture

Harry, Meghan Seek Financial Independence: Will That Work?

Media cameras outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. In a statement Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan,…
Arts & Culture

Royal Courtiers Chart Path for Prince Harry's Independence

People walk past a picture of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Britain's…
Europe

Greece: 13 Injured in Chase of Suspected Migrant Smugglers

A woman walks at a refugee camp in Nea Kavala, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. About 1,500 asylum-seekers transported…
Europe

UK Police Say Assault on Prison Guard Was Terrorist Attack

British Metropolitan Police officers patrol on Whitehall in central London on May 23, 2019, following reports of a suspicious…
Europe

N. Ireland Parties Mull Deal to Restore Collapsed Government

FILE - A car passes a Brexit sign on the old Belfast to Dublin road, close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland, Oct. 16, 2019.

Latest news