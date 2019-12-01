Europe

Greece to Ask for NATO's Support in Dispute with Turkey

By Associated Press
December 01, 2019 11:30 AM
Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends a joint press conference with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, at Chigi Palace government's office, in Rome, Nov. 26, 2019.

ATHENS - Greece's prime minister says he will ask other NATO members at the alliance's London summit to support Greece in the face of fellow member Turkey's attempts to encroach on Greek sovereignty, notably last week's agreement with Libya delimiting maritime borders in the Mediterranean.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the ruling conservative New Democracy party's congress Sunday that the alliance cannot remain indifferent when one of its members blatantly violates international law and that a neutral approach is to the detriment of Greece, which has never sought to ratchet up tensions in the area.

Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have all condemned the Libyan-Turkish accord as contrary to international law. The foreign ministers of Egypt and Greece, Sameh Shoukry and Nikos Dendias, were discussing the issue Sunday in Cairo.

 

