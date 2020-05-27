Europe

Greece Deploys Forces to Build Fence on Turkish Border 

By Anthee Carassava
May 27, 2020 09:44 AM
Greek Army soldiers patrol near the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Kastanies, Evros region, Tuesday, March 10, 2020…
FILE - Greek Army soldiers patrol near the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Kastanies, Evros region, March 10, 2020.

ATHENS - Greece is mobilizing forces to boost defenses along its land frontiers with Turkey. The move as Turkey threatens to resume the flow of thousands of migrants to Europe through Greece. The deployment also follows plans by Greece to expand its border fence in the contentious border region. 

Officials in Athens say they are deploying more than 400 specially trained officers, including riot police, in the northeast region of Evros. 
 
The deployment on Wednesday adds to the eleven hundred officers already in the area. An  additional 800 are expected arrive in the coming weeks as Greece ratchets up plans, as Defense Minister Nikos Papagiotopoulos says to defend itself from Turkey’s actions by extending an existing border fence. 
 
Soldiers and police in the region remain on a code-red alert, he says. 
 
Greece is reinforcing its defenses by expanding the fence because, officials say, it does not want to be caught by surprise if Turkey makes any sudden moves.  
 
While both are NATO allies, relations between the two neighbor states have plummeted to a low point since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the borders to millions of refugees trapped in his country, allowing them free access to Europe through Greece.  

FILE - Migrants wait to board on buses outside Moria camp on their way to the port of Mytilene, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, May 3, 2020.

The move turned the border region of Evros into a dangerous flashpoint as Greece — already inundated with more than 100,000 refugees — was left pushing back what its leaders called a massive migrant invasion in February. 
 
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey closed its borders and ordered migrants back into closed reception centers. 
 
But as lockdown measures are now relaxing across Europe and beyond, Turkey's foreign minister said yesterday that migrants and refugees in his country may as well be preparing to make the move anew to Europe — a remark that alarmed officials in Athens. 
 

FILE - Greek Army soldiers detain a group of migrants that crossed from Turkey to Greece, near the village of Protoklisi, in the region of Evros, Greece, March 10, 2020.

Greece is now scrambling to seal its land border in the Evros region, tripling the size of an existing 12-kilometer fence — a move that has annoyed Ankara. 
 
Conservative lawmaker Tassos Hadjivassiliou explains why. 
 
"It's a no-brainer," he said.  "Once this fence goes up,  Turkey will be severely compromised of its ability to push through migrants. And if that happens, then Ankara will have lost its most powerful tool of leverage against Europe... and its chances, therefore, of clinching a new deal with Brussels, plus added financial support will fade." 
 
Ankara’s deteriorating economy and political pressure on Erdogan leadership underpin much of these crisis fears. 
 
Hostility between Greece and Turkey has risen noticeably in the Aegean recently. 

Over the weekend, dozens of Turkish soldiers moved to block Greek soldiers from surveying marshland along the Evros river to extend the fence. 
 
Local media and residents said they spotted troops inching into Greek territory and camping out on Greek soil  — a move that enraged Athens, which lodged a protest with Ankara but later denied that any Turkish soldiers had set foot on Greek soil. 
 
"There were many suspicious movements at the time," Panagiotopoulos told a local broadcaster late Wednesday.  
He refused to elaborate. 
 
Human rights experts in Greece warn that migrants are paying the toll in the latest Greek-Turkish spat, remaining trapped in overcrowded camps and in continued lockdown. 

Related Stories

A cafe-restaurant staff stands outside as people drink coffee in Monastiraki district of Athens, on Monday, May 25, 2020. …
Europe
In Race for Tourism, Greece Reopens Cafes, Island Ferries
Greece's low infection rate in the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the government to start the holiday season three weeks earlier than previously expected
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 10:06
FILE - Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis points a map in the village of Feres, Evros region, at the Greek-Turkish border, March 3, 2020.
Europe
Greece Accuses Turkey of Occupying Small Piece of Greek Land
Tensions escalate between the two NATO allies amid plans by the Greek side to extend a border fence
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 09:18
A Greek police vehicle, background, drives past in front of a Turkish special forces team, front left, patrolling along the…
Europe
Greece Complains to Turkey Over Border Riverbed Dispute
Greece says Turkish troops on its side of the border
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 02:18
A young girl wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, looks on after refugees and migrants arrived at the port…
Europe
Activists Urge Greece to Release Migrant Children  
COVID has seen migration inflows decreased, but hundreds of children remain detention centers were rights groups say conditions are appalling
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 09:57
Default Author Profile
By
Anthee Carassava

Latest news

Europe

Greece Deploys Forces to Build Fence on Turkish Border 

Greek Army soldiers patrol near the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Kastanies, Evros region, Tuesday, March 10, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Deaths Top 350,000 Worldwide

A mother holds her daughter to receive a coronavirus antibody test from health workers at a village in Bali, Indonesia
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Begins Trials for Drug Remdesivir on COVID-19 Patients 

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
Economy & Business

Europe’s Businesses Work Overtime, but Are They Booming? 

An employee prepares a cafe-restaurant for the reopening in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on May 26, 2020, during the ongoing…
USA

AFRICOM: Russia Deploys Fighter Jets to Libya

Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar shakes hands with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu before…