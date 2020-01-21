Europe

Greece: Top Judge Set to Become First Female President

By Associated Press
January 21, 2020 10:03 AM
In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 photo, Council of State head Katerina Sakellaropoulou speaks during a panel discussion in Athens.

ATHENS, GREECE - A high court judge is set to become Greece's first female president after two opposition parties sided with the center-right government's nomination.
    
Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, has served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months.
    
A government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, on Tuesday said Sakellaropoulou was set to receive "well beyond" the 200 votes needed for her election in a vote scheduled in the 300-seat Parliament on Wednesday.
    
Two center-left opposition parties have already backed Sakellaropoulou's nomination, raising the total number of lawmakers from parties declaring support to 266.
    
Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men. The president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term. If elected, Sakellaropoulou will succeed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old veteran conservative politician and academic.

