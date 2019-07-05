Europe

Greece Wildfires Prompt Evacuation of 4 More Villages

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 03:58 AM
A burned house is seen in Agios Andreas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
ATHENS, GREECE - Two new brush fires broke out overnight on the Greek island of Evia, forcing the evacuation of four villages, authorities said Friday.

The new wildfires came several hours after a major blaze led to the mobilization of more than 100 firefighters and the evacuation of another village. Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the initial fire, which was burning woodland and agricultural areas, but difficult terrain and high temperatures hampered their efforts to extinguish it. 

The fire department said that a 64-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of starting the first fire by using a naked flame to burn dried weeds near his house. The man will appear before a prosecutor in court Friday.

The two new fires broke out simultaneously shortly before midnight Thursday, authorities said. A total of 255 firefighters, four water-dropping planes and three helicopters along with 100 vehicles and earth-moving machinery were battling the three fires.

Wildfires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summer months. Last year, the country’s deadliest fire killed 101 people in a seaside settlement outside of Athens.
 

