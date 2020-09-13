Europe

Greek Authorities Scramble to Move Homeless Refugees into New Camp

By Anthee Carassava
September 13, 2020 07:25 AM
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.

ATHENS - Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos have moved more than 300 homeless migrants and refugees into temporary facilities after a rash of fires razed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, leaving more than 12,000 asylum seekers without shelter in the biggest humanitarian crisis to grip the country in five years.

Scores of bedraggled refugees were seen Sunday lining up before the soaring fence gates of Kara Tepe to check into the temporary encampment after living in the rough for four days.

Many of the migrants were seen carrying infants, flimsy tents and plastic bags stuffed with the personal belongings they managed to salvage before fleeing Moria.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation, but authorities contacted by VOA have pointed to arson, suggesting they were part of an organized bid by refugees angered by quarantine orders imposed after 35 people tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are seeing an active push by authorities today to get these people off the streets and into the new temporary camp,” regional governor Kostas Moutzouris told VOA. “The problem is that many of them are resisting, and large numbers of them have gone into hiding thinking this is their chance to make it to the mainland, and then potentially, to the heart of Europe.”

On Saturday, thousands of the refugees took to the streets, banging plastic bottles and demanding that they be allowed to continue their journeys to the heart of Europe, rather than be moved to a different facility.

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp protest after the news about the creation of a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 12, 2020.

The protest, led by young children holding cardboard signs reading “We need freedom,” was mostly peaceful, but brief scuffles broke out as militant youth moved to break police cordons, forcing authorities to fire tear gas to disperse protesting crowds.

Lesbos has been overwhelmed by Europe’s migration crisis, seeing more than a million refugees stream to its rugged shores from Turkey in 2015.

The Moria facility was built to house some 2,300 refugees. Since then, rising tides of illegal migration have forced authorities to squeeze in 10,000 additional people, drawing fierce criticism from international aid organizations and the United Nations for the camp’s appalling living conditions.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that the Moria fires “highlight the failure of the European Union’s approach of confinement.” It demanded that European nations begin shouldering their responsibility for asylum seekers, while Greece also makes sure it respects human rights.

Migrants arrive at a temporary camp near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 12, 2020.

Lesbos locals and authorities, meanwhile, insist on the migrants’ complete evacuation, resisting attempts by the government to reopen Moria or to set up any additional camps other than that in Kara Tepe.

That new facility has a capacity of around 3,000, leaving the fate of at least 9,000 refugees in limbo.

“There is no way we are allowing for any more room,” Moutzouris said. “If that happens, then Lesbos is doomed for good.”

Locals plan to protest government designs for additional refugee accommodation on Tuesday.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Migrants and refugees wait outside UNHCR offices for their papers, inside the camp of Moria on Lesbos, Greece.
Europe
Greece to Move 2,000 Out of Overcrowded Lesbos Migrant Camp
Some 2,000 asylum-seekers will be moved out of a severely overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this month, a Greek official said Tuesday as charities slammed conditions at the camp, which has raw sewage running out of its main entrance. Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said those being moved out of the Moria camp, which houses 9,000 people in a facility built for 3,100, will be sent to the mainland so their asylum claims can be examined. …
Asylum seekers take part in a rally as riot police block the road near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 11, 2020, after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, leaving thousands without shelter.
Europe
Long-Term Solutions Sought for Migrants Displaced by Fires on Lesbos Island
Thousands of vulnerable people, including children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with disabilities are sleeping in the open
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:35 AM
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece,…
Europe
Thousands of Refugees in Greece Displaced by Fire
Fire destroys most of Greece's largest refugee camp while it was on lockdown for COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 12:52 PM
FILE - Greek security members patrol near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece, March 12, 2020.
Europe
Greece Beefs up Patrols Along Borders with Turkey  
Athens fears Ankara may move to weaponize refugees, sparking fresh migration crisis on top of lingering energy dispute
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 12:29 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Anthee Carassava

Latest News

Europe

Greek Authorities Scramble to Move Homeless Refugees into New Camp

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.
Europe

Police Fire Tear Gas as Migrants Demand to Leave Greek Island After Fire

A woman reacts as a girl hugs her during minor clashes between riot police and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern…
Europe

Russian Vote in Local Election Seen as Test for Kremlin Party

An elderly woman casts a ballot during municipal elections in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Chloe Zhao's ‘Nomadland’ Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Fest

FILE - Writer-director Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018…
Europe

Masked Men Detain Female Protesters in Belarus

An elderly woman rips the mask off a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election…