Europe

Greek Businesses Move to Boycott Trade with Turkey over Hagia Sophia

By Anthee Carassava
July 26, 2020 11:16 AM
FILE - Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was a Byzantine cathedral before being converted into a mosque which is currently a museum, is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2020.
FILE - Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was a Byzantine cathedral before being converted into a mosque which is currently a museum, is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2020.

ATHENS - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war of words between Athens and Ankara. However, as Greece intensifies its diplomatic scramble to slap sanctions on Turkey, Greek businesses have launched a campaign to boycott goods and services from the neighboring country.

Vassilis Korkidis, a leading representative of commerce in Greece, is blunt about the need, as he puts it, to strike back at Turkey.

We recognize the ongoing works and efforts of the government to counter the recasting of Hagia Sophia, he said. However, until that materializes into something concrete, Korkidis said, Greek businesses should waste no time in boycotting trade with their Turkish partners.

Even on a personal level, he says, consumers should follow suit. They can do so immediately, he said, boycotting Turkish goods, which bear the numbers 868 and 869 on the barcodes of imported products.

Despite age-old animosity between the two countries, trade relations have grown substantially in recent years. Greece’s annual exports to Turkey total about $1.6 billion, significantly more than the $1.2 billion in imports from Turkey.

Whether Greeks will heed the trade boycott remains unclear, especially as the economy here has been thrown into chaos by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the anger, sadness and resentment toward the Hagia Sophia recast weighs heavily in this largely Eastern Orthodox country — so much in fact, that experts say any short-lived trade gain is offset by bigger losses.

In this Presidential Press Office handout picture, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, July 24, 2020.

Korkidis explained, "We may enjoy a generous trade surplus, he says, but when you factor in the resources that Greece has to pull together to fend off continued flows of illegal migration from Turkey, and the huge military costs now racking up to safeguard against Turkish provocations — well all of that wipes out any semblance of a surplus."

The issue of Hagia Sophia is just the latest of a string of crises Greece is facing from its fellow NATO member, Turkey. Relations have been aggravated for years over land and sea rights in the Aegean, as well as thousands of illegal migrants continuing to stream into Greece from Turkey. 

In recent weeks, also, tensions have soared as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to begin drilling for oil and gas in waters Greece considers its own. Greek business associations say they are already reaching out to partner organizations across Europe to institute build an even broader boycott against Turkey.

It is clear that the West is becoming increasingly unnerved by the actions of Turkey, Korkidis said. It is high time, he said, that Erdogan’s government stops using cultural issues to advance its political agenda.

The trade boycott is just one of many grassroots movements and protests, swelling in Greece.

On Sunday, alone, church bells tolled anew across the nation while tens of thousands of people packed into houses of prayer, singing hymns in honor of the Hagia Sophia, the seat of Eastern Christianity for about a thousand years before Ottoman Turks conquered its host city, then known as Constantinople.

Protesters burn a Turkish national flag outside of a church during a gathering in Thessaloniki, July 24, 2020, against turning the historic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul to a mosque after serving for more than 80 years as museum.

In more worrying signs, though, teams of far-right nationalists fanned out across a city in northern Greece, torching a Turkish flag. The Greek government condemned the move. Still, it stoked nationalist and patriotic passions with a fresh round stinging remarks against the country’s age-old foe by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He said Turkey is a troublemaker threatening peace and security in the region, he says, but we have shown, that we can defend our borders, the European Union’s frontiers.

Greece believes the Hagia Sophia conversion is part of a bigger plan by Turkey to reassert itself as a regional and energy superpower.

Turkey says Greece is significantly overreacting. Even so, Greece insists it is not taking any chances, keeping its forces on code-red alert, ready to wage war if further provoked on any front.

 

Related Stories

A handout picture taken and released on July 24, 2020, by the Turkish Presidential Press service shows Turkey's President…
Europe
Turkey’s President Prays With Hundreds at Hagia Sophia Mosque
Erdogan joined by officials as thousands gather outside historic site
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 16:59
The head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate, Ali Erbas, visits Hagia Sophia as workers lay carpets in its interior, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2020.
Europe
Turkey Appoints Hagia Sophia Mosque Imams
Ancient Orthodox cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site that Turkish authorities recently converted to a mosque, is expected to host hundreds of worshippers Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 15:18
FILE - People use their mobile phone to take a selfie outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey, July 11, 2020.
Europe
Turkey Battles Criticism Over Decision to Turn Hagia Sophia Into Mosque
With Christian mosaics curtained off, Muslim prayers to take place Friday at iconic ancient cathedral
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 15:08
Default Author Profile
By
Anthee Carassava

Latest News

Europe

Greek Businesses Move to Boycott Trade with Turkey over Hagia Sophia

FILE - Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was a Byzantine cathedral before being converted into a mosque which is currently a museum, is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Prince Harry Took Offence at Brother's Advice, Says Book

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Meghan (2nd R) follow Prince William (C), and Catherine (R) as they depart Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London, March 9, 2020.
Europe

Putin says Russian Navy to Get Hypersonic Nuclear Strike Weapons 

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the military parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia…
Europe

France Re-arrests Rwandan Who Confessed to Setting Nantes Cathedral Fire

Fire fighters brigade work to extinguish the blaze at the Gothic St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in Nantes, western France, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Slaps 2-Week Quarantine on Travelers from Spain 

Passengers wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus queue prior to departure to London at a British Airways…