Europe

Greek Navy Ship Collides with Container Ship Near Piraeus

By VOA News
October 27, 2020 06:43 PM
Α damaged navy minesweeper is being towed near the port of Piraeus on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Greece's coast guard says a…
Α damaged Greek mine sweeper is towed near the port of Piraeus, Oct. 27, 2020.

The Greek navy says one of its ships has collided with a container vessel near the Greek coast, injuring two crewmen and seriously damaging the navy ship.

The cargo ship Maersk Launceston, a much larger vessel registered to Portugal, was not damaged in the collision, which took place near the Greek port of Piraeus.

Officials say all 27 crewmen on board the Greek mine sweeper were rescued Tuesday by a coast guard ship. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The mine sweeper could be seen listing in the harbor and being guided by tugboats following the collision. Officials say it is unclear how it occurred, and an investigation is under way.

