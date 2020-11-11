Europe

Greek PM: Greece, Egypt to Welcome 'More Decisive' US Involvement Under Biden

By Reuters
November 11, 2020 02:44 PM
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a joint news conference at…
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attend a joint news conference at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Nov. 11, 2020.

ATHENS - Greece and Egypt, which angered Turkey by reaching an agreement on natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean, will welcome more decisive U.S. involvement in the region under President-elect Joe Biden, the Greek prime minister said Wednesday.

"Both Greece and Egypt will receive positively a more decisive role of the United States in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a news conference with visiting Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Cairo and Athens sealed an accord for the partial demarcation of maritime boundaries in August, giving them rights over natural resources in the Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis said the accord showed that countries that respect international law and neighborly relations can achieve results to the benefit of their people. He said both Greece and Egypt were willing to expand the accord.

Turkey's position

Turkey, which is at odds with Greece over overlapping claims to energy resources in the Mediterranean, says the pact infringes on its own continental shelf.

The agreement also overlaps maritime zones Turkey agreed to with Libya last year, which were declared illegal by Athens.

Tensions between the two NATO allies flared following the accord, after Turkey sent its Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel into disputed Mediterranean waters.

Ankara pulled out the vessel in September to allow for diplomacy with Greece but then sent it back to the area.

On Wednesday, Greece said Turkey's new naval advisory, engaging an area for seismic activities from Wednesday through November 23, was provocative and urged Ankara to revoke it immediately.

"We agreed to continue our solidarity, alongside all friendly countries, in order to confront anyone who threatens regional stability and security, and in a way that prevents any party from imposing its hostile positions," el-Sissi said.

Related Stories

FILE - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden answers a question during the Concordia Europe Summit in Athens, Greece, June 7, 2017.
Europe
Greece Welcomes Biden Election Win as Hope for Stability
Analysts say Athens anticipates projected president-elect will be less tolerant of Turkey
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 02:38 PM
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and…
Europe
Deadly Earthquake Warms Relations Between Greece and Turkey 
Could the tragedy trigger of a new era of earthquake diplomacy between the rival NATO allies? 
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 09:42 AM
FILE - A handout photo released by the Greek National Defense Ministry Aug. 26, 2020, shows ships of the Hellenic Navy taking part in a military exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 25, 2020.
Europe
Greece Puts Navy on Alert as Turkey Tensions Flare Again
Greek navy deploys ships, raising new potential for confrontation between the two NATO members in ongoing standoff over oil and gas
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 02:22 PM
Turkey's Plan to Regain Ottoman Empire Maritime Influence Irks Greece
00:02:44
Europe
Turkey's Plan to Regain Ottoman Empire Maritime Influence Irks Greece
Naval aspirations evoke Ottoman glory and tension as fears grow of arms race with Greece
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 03:25 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Greek PM: Greece, Egypt to Welcome 'More Decisive' US Involvement Under Biden

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a joint news conference at…
Press Freedom

No Guarantee of Safety for Media Covering Disputed Belarus Election

Unidentified people, who are presumably Belarusian law enforcement officers, restrain a man during a rally to reject the…
Europe

Will Border Security Solve Europe's Terror Threat?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a virtual news conference with French president Emmanuel Macron, on the screen,…
Europe

Virus Makes for One of Europe's Loneliest WWI Remembrances

Belgian piper Gil Vermeulen plays the pipes during the Last Post ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Ypres…
Europe

Pope Francis Renews Catholic Church’s Commitment to Uproot Sexual Abuse

Pope Francis delivers his weekly general audience from the library in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, Nov. 11, 2020.