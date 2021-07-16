Europe

Greenland Suspends Oil Exploration Because of Climate Change

By Associated Press
July 16, 2021 09:24 AM
FILE - An Inuit seal hunter touches a dead seal atop a melting iceberg near Ammassalik Island, Greenland. The government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, July 16, 2021.
FILE - An Inuit seal hunter touches a dead seal atop a melting iceberg near Ammassalik Island, Greenland. The government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, July 16, 2021.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - The left-leaning government of Greenland has decided to suspend all oil exploration off the world's largest island, calling it is "a natural step" because the Arctic government "takes the climate crisis seriously."

No oil has been found yet around Greenland, but officials there had seen potentially vast reserves as a way to help Greenlanders realize their long-held dream of independence from Denmark by cutting the annual subsidy of 3.4 billion kroner ($540 million) the Danish territory receives.  

Global warming means that retreating ice could uncover potential oil and mineral resources which, if successfully tapped, could dramatically change the fortunes of the semiautonomous territory of 57,000 people.

"The future does not lie in oil. The future belongs to renewable energy, and in that respect we have much more to gain," the Greenland government said in a statement. The government said it "wants to take co-responsibility for combating the global climate crisis."

The decision was made June 24 but made public Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates there could be 17.5 billion undiscovered barrels of oil and 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas off Greenland, although the island's remote location and harsh weather have limited exploration.  

When the current government, led by the Inuit Ataqatigiit party since an April's parliamentary election, it immediately began to deliver on election promises and stopped plans for uranium mining in southern Greenland.

Greenland still has four active hydrocarbon exploration licenses, which it is obliged to maintain as long as the licensees are actively exploring. They are held by two small companies.

The government's decision to stop oil exploration was welcomed by environmental group Greenpeace, which called the decision "fantastic."

"And my understanding is that the licenses that are left have very limited potential," Mads Flarup Christensen, Greenpeace Nordic's general secretary, told weekly Danish tech-magazine Ingenioeren.

Denmark decides foreign, defense and security policy, and supports Greenland with the annual grant that accounts for about two-thirds of the Arctic island's economy.

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Press Freedom

'Proekt' Investigative News Outlet Banned by Russia Closes Legal Entity

Russian journalist Maria Zholobova enters the police station in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2021. Russian authorities recently raided homes of several investigative journalists and their family members, amid mounting pressure on Russia's independent media.
Press Freedom

Dutch Crime Reporter De Vries Dies After Amsterdam Shooting

HIs picture and flowers mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8,…
USA

Biden Considers Potentially Restoring Internet in Cuba

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Struggles to Contain Rising COVID Infections

A hospital staff member is pictured before treating a patient suffering from COVID-19 at Hospital del Mar, where an additional ward has been opened to deal with an increase in coronavirus patients in Barcelona, Spain, July 15, 2021.
Press Freedom

Dutch Crime Reporter Dies of Gunshot Wounds

HIs picture and flowers mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8,…