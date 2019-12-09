Europe

Greta Asks Media to Focus on Other Young Climate Activists

By Associated Press
December 09, 2019 09:12 AM
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, stands with other young activists at the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Monday…
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, stands with other young activists at the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2019.

MADRID - Celebrity environmentalist Greta Thunberg is urging media to pay more attention to other young climate activists.
                   
The 16-year-old Swede has drawn huge crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year.
                   
“Our stories have been told over and over again,” Thunberg said as she spoke Monday at a U.N. climate meeting in Madrid alongside prominent German activist Luisa Neubauer. “There is no need to listen to us anymore.”
                   
Thunberg has been the center of attention at the climate talks ever since she sailed back to Europe last week, having shunned air travel for environmental reasons. She left a protest march through the Spanish capital early after being mobbed by crowds of protesters and reporters Friday.
                   
“It is people especially from the global south, especially from indigenous communities, who need to tell their stories,” she said before handing the mic to other young activists from the United States, the Philippines, Russia, Uganda, Chine and the Marshall Islands.

Related Stories

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his opening speech at the start of the U.N. climate change conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 2, 2019.
Science & Health
Don't Fiddle While the Planet Burns, UN Chief Warns Climate Summit
Latest round of annual negotiations to bolster 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global warming began against backdrop of unusually severe weather disasters this year, from fires in the Arctic, Amazon and Australia to intense tropical hurricanes
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 18:28
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech WLduring the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Dec. 3, 2018.
Europe
UN Chief Calls for Momentum at 2019 Climate Summit
The U.N. secretary-general on Tuesday urged world leaders to use a climate change summit he will host in 2019 to explain how they plan to ratchet up their efforts to reverse worsening global warming that is leading to a "very dramatic situation." Antonio Guterres said the gathering at the United Nations in New York in September would be an "essential piece" in raising ambition to cut heat-trapping emissions, and helping countries cope better with…
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, talks with other climate activists youth at the COP25 climate talks summit in Madrid,…
Europe
Activists Cheer for Thunberg, Urge Climate Action in Madrid
Madrid is hosting two-week, United Nations-sponsored talks aimed at streamlining the rules on global carbon markets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 12:08
People attend a climate change protest in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2019.
Europe
Thousands Form Human Chain in Brussels in Climate Change Demo
Some 2,400 people took part in the peaceful demonstration, police said, which encircled the Belgian federal parliament and the Royal Palace
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 14:37
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Greta Asks Media to Focus on Other Young Climate Activists

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, stands with other young activists at the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Monday…
Europe

Amid Trump Impeachment Fury, US and Russia Expected to Talk Arms Control

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Rome, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP…
Europe

Russia Banned From Olympics, Major Events For 4 Years Over Doping

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and…
Europe

British Leaders Tour Country in Final Push Before Election

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, center, visits Grimsby fish market in Grimsby, northeast…
USA

US Confirms Washington Visit by Russian Foreign Minister

FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 6, 2019.