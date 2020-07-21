Europe

Gunman Seizes Ukraine Bus, Takes About 20 Hostages

By VOA News
July 21, 2020 08:23 AM
In this image take from video, the scene as police close off the streets, after an armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2020.
In this image take from video, the scene as police close off the streets, after an armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2020.

Police in Ukraine say an armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage Tuesday in the western city of Lutsk.

Police sealed off the center of the city, 400 kilometers west of Kyiv. In a statement, authorities say the assailant is armed and carrying explosives. They say they are trying to get in touch with the man.

Ukrainian media report that gunshots could be heard at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone has been injured.

On his Facebook page, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the reports of gunshots and stressed that measures were being taken to resolve the situation without casualties. He said, "Gunshots have been heard, the bus is damaged."

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko, on his Facebook page, said the man called police at 9:25am local time after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy. Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Maksim Plokhoy and titled Philosophy of a Criminal, describing a man's experience in prison.

“For 15 years they've been correcting me, but I haven't been corrected, on the contrary - I've become even more who I am,” one extract from the book said, according to Gerashchenko.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is reportedly flying to Lutsk.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Report: UK Officials 'Avoided' Looking Into Russian Meddling

FILE - Banners of opposing views on Britain's so-called Brexit referendum on EU membership are displayed on the balconies of two neighboring apartments in the Gospel Oak area of north London, May 27, 2016. British voters will decide on June 23 on whe...
Europe

Gunman Seizes Ukraine Bus, Takes About 20 Hostages

In this image take from video, the scene as police close off the streets, after an armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2020.
Economy & Business

Global Markets Surge in Reaction on New Hopes of Post-Pandemic Recovery 

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
Europe

EU Economic Rescue Package Includes $857B for Coronavirus Relief

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron
Europe

Polish Justice Minister: ‘Unacceptable’ for EU to Force Poland to Embrace Gay Marriage

FILE PHOTO: Zbigniew Ziobro signs documents after being designated as Minister of Justice, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw