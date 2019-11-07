Holocaust Survivor in Italy Under Police Protection After Threats

An 89-year-old Holocaust survivor in Italy has been placed under police protection after receiving hundreds of threats on social media.

Liliana Segre, who was sent to the Auschwitz death camp at age 13, has been receiving as many as 200 threats daily, many against her life.

In response to the attacks, Segre, who is senator for life, called for the creation of a parliamentary committee to combat hate, racism and anti-Semitism.

The motion was approved by Italy's Parliament, even without the support of Italy's right-wing parties, including former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's Euroskeptic League Party and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

Since then, the attacks against Segre have amplified.

The Milan-based Center of Contemporary Jewish Documents' Observatory on Anti-Jewish Prejudice says anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in Italy, particularly online.

In the first nine months of this year, 190 anti-Semitic incidents were reported to the observatory, compared with 153 incidents for all of 2018, and 91 for all of 2017.

"An 89-year-old Holocaust survivor under guard symbolizes the danger that Jewish communities still face in Europe today," Israel's ambassador to Italy, Dror Eydar, tweeted Thursday.

