Police in the Czech Republic said Tuesday an attacker shot dead six people and wounded two others at a hospital in the eastern part of the country.

The shootings happened around 7 a.m. local time in a waiting room at the hospital in the city of Ostrava.

Police announced hours later the suspect in the attack, identified as a 42-year-old man, was dead after shooting himself in the head inside a car before officers reached him.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive.