Europe

Hundreds Detained in Ongoing Belarus Protests Against Longtime President 

By VOA News
November 22, 2020 01:40 PM
Belarusian opposition supporters attend a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus November 22, 2020…
Belarusian opposition supporters attend a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 22, 2020.

More than 200 people have been arrested, a rights group said Sunday, as Belarusians continued to protest longtime President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. 

Thousands of people took to the streets to demand Lukashenko’s resignation. According to rights watchdog Vesna-96, 205 people had been taken into custody, despite activists’ efforts to decentralize protests in hopes of evading police. 

Weekly rallies have been held since disputed presidential elections on Aug. 9 in which long-term leader Lukashenko retained power in a vote seen by international observers as not fair or transparent and in which key opposition leaders were detained or forced to flee. The protests have led to more than 7,500 arrests and police violence against demonstrators. 

Street protests regained momentum after a 31-year-old anti-government demonstrator died earlier this month. Activists say he was severely beaten by security forces during a rally. 

Lukashenko has been in power 26 years and is refusing calls to step down. Lukashenko maintains he won the election in a landslide — garnering 80% of all ballots — despite widespread claims at home and abroad that the vote was heavily rigged to keep him in power. 

Related Stories

Belarusian riot police detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2020.
Europe
More than 1,000 Detained as Belarus Police Use Tear Gas, Stun Grenades on Protesters
Protesters across the country demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL Belarus Service
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 06:32 PM
A demonstrator is taken away by Belarusian law enforcement officers during a rally to reject the presidential election results…
Europe
Belarus Police Use Tear Gas, Stun Grenades to Disperse Anti-Government Protesters
Scores of protesters demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko were detained
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:18 PM
Belarusian riot police detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2020.
Europe
UN: Widespread Human Rights Violations Continue Unchecked in Belarus
UN human rights office says government of Belarus continues to commit human rights violations with impunity against peaceful protesters three months after disputed presidential elections
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:03 PM
Unidentified people, who are presumably Belarusian law enforcement officers, restrain a man during a rally to reject the…
Press Freedom
No Guarantee of Safety for Media Covering Disputed Belarus Election
Authorities block internet, arrest and harass journalists covering protests calling on President Alexander to step down
Default Author Profile
By Anna Plotnikova
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 02:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Hundreds Detained in Ongoing Belarus Protests Against Longtime President 

Belarusian opposition supporters attend a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus November 22, 2020…
USA

US Officially Withdraws from Open Skies Agreement 

A Russian Antonov-30B airplane, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft,designed for aerial photography is parked on the tarmac at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ancient Madrid Market Reopens Amid Debate Over Virus Rules 

A stall-holder sets up his display in the Rastro flea market in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Madrid's ancient and…
Europe

Pakistan Minister Deletes Tweet Containing Macron Nazi Jibe 

Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan Shireen Mazari delivers a speech at the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session on…
Europe

Erdogan says Turkey Sees itself a Part of Europe 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes part in a video conference during the G20 Leaders' Summit 2020 hosted by Saudi Arabia,…