Europe

Hundreds of Migrants Freezing in Heavy Snow in Bosnia Camp

By Associated Press
December 26, 2020 04:45 PM
Migrants warm their feet by a fire at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020…
Migrants warm their feet by a fire at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020.

BIHAC, BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA - Hundreds of migrants were stranded Saturday in a squalid, burned-out tent camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and winter temperatures suddenly dropped.

Migrants at the Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia wrapped themselves in blankets and sleeping bags to protect against the biting winds in the region, which borders European Union member Croatia.

A fire earlier this week destroyed much of the camp near the town of Bihac. The camp had been harshly criticized by international officials and aid groups as being inadequate for housing refugees and migrants.

Despite the fire, Bosnian authorities have failed to find new accommodations for the migrants at Lipa, leaving about 1,000 people stuck in the cold, with no facilities or heat, eating only meager food parcels provided by aid groups.

Migrants sit in a temporary shelter at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020…
Migrants sit in a temporary shelter at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, Dec. 26, 2020. Hundreds of migrants are stranded in a burned-out, squalid camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and temperatures dropped.

"Snow has fallen, subzero temperatures, no heating, nothing," the International Organization for Migration's chief of mission in Bosnia, Peter Van Der Auweraert, tweeted. "This is not how anyone should live. We need political bravery and action now."

Bosnia has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach Western Europe. Most are stuck in Bosnia's northwest Krajina region as other areas in the ethnically divided nation have refused to accept them. The EU has warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a freezing winter without shelter, and it has urged the country's bickering politicians to set aside their differences and take action.

'Living like animals'

On Saturday, migrants crowded at the camp to receive water and food provided by Bosnia's Red Cross as police sought to maintain order. Some migrants wore face shields to protect them from coronavirus.

"We are living like animals. Even animals are living better than us!" said a man from Pakistan who identified himself only by his first name, Kasim. "If they not help us, we will die, so please help us."

A migrant wraps himself in a blanket while walking through the snow at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with…
A migrant wraps himself in a blanket while walking through the snow at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020.

Plans to relocate the migrants temporarily to a closed facility in central Bihac have prompted protests by residents.

Left without a solution, migrants put down cardboard on the floor and set up improvised barriers for privacy inside the only standing tent at the Lipa camp. Some people held their wet feet above the small fires that migrants lit outside to warm up, while others wrapped up tightly in blankets for warmth. Many migrants were wearing sneakers despite the snow.

To get to Croatia, migrants often use illegal routes over a mountainous area along the border. Many have complained of violence and pushbacks by the Croatian police.

Related Stories

Tunisian coast guards stand next to the clovered dead bodies of migrants in the port of Sfax, central Tunisia, Thursday, Dec…
Middle East
Four Pregnant Women Among 20 Migrants Found Dead off Tunisia's Coast
Search continues for 13 others believed missing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 03:26 PM
Millions of Migrants in Pakistan Hope for a Path to Citizenship
00:02:36
South & Central Asia
Millions of Migrants in Pakistan Hope for Path to Citizenship
Since Bangladesh declared its independence from Pakistan in 1971, millions of former East Pakistan residents migrated to Karachi for a better life; many of them still are not naturalized
Default Author Profile
By Muhammad Saqib
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 09:06 AM
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019, Police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to…
East Asia Pacific
Two Found Guilty in Suffocation Deaths of 39 Vietnamese Migrants
The Vietnamese died when oxygen levels dropped in the back of a truck as human traffickers took them from Belgium into Britain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 02:44 PM
COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Pandemic Hit Migrants Hard, IOM Chief Says
Antonio Vitorino says migrants stranded without jobs, health care
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 12:56 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Hundreds of Migrants Freezing in Heavy Snow in Bosnia Camp

Migrants warm their feet by a fire at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Besets Belarus Prisons Filled With President's Critics 

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file image made from video provided by the State TV and Radio Company of Belarus, Belarus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Reports 261 Coronavirus Deaths Saturday

A refrigerated truck is escorted by Italian Police as it arrives at the Spallanzani hospital to deliver the first doses of vaccine for the COVID-19 in Rome, Dec. 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Heath Agency: British Coronavirus Variant Found in Traveler to Sweden

The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.
Europe

George Blake: The Spy Who Stayed Out in the Cold

FILE - Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures as he speaks at a presentation of a book of letters written by other spies from a British prison, in Moscow June 28, 2001.