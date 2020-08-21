Europe

Hundreds in Poland's Bialystok Join Anti-Lukashenko Rallies

By VOA News
August 21, 2020 04:25 AM
March in solidarity with the people of Belarus following the country's presidential election, in Bialystok
People march in solidarity with the people of Belarus following the country's disputed presidential election, in Bialystok, Poland, Aug. 20, 2020.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Polish city of Bialystok on Thursday evening to demonstrate against the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

Protesters held a banner reading in Polish: "60 kilometers from here people are fighting for freedom."

Bialystok is a major city near the Polish-Belarusian border.

Demonstrators of both Belarusian and Polish origins marched with a gigantic red-and-white former flag of Belarus, which has become the symbol of the nation's democracy movement.

The protesters marched to the front of the Belarusian consulate for a rally.

Speakers at the rally who also marched with protesters were Mayor of Bialystok Tadeusz Truskolaski and his deputy Robert Tyszkiewicz, the head of the Parliamentary Team for Belarus. 

 

