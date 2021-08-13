Europe

Hungarian Booksellers Fear Self-censorship as Decree Curbs Sale of LGBTQ-Themed Books

By Reuters
August 13, 2021 12:54 PM
FILE PHOTO: NGOs put up a huge rainbow balloon at Hungary's parliament protesting against anti-LGBT law in Budapest
FILE People gather in front of a huge rainbow balloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, at Hungary's parliament in Budapest, Hungary, July 8, 2021.

BUDAPEST - Book distributors and publishers in Hungary have raised concerns that a decree restricting the sale of LGBTQ-themed books could lead to self-censorship and make such items harder to obtain in smaller towns.

The government has ordered shops to sell sealed and wrapped all books aimed at under-18s that are viewed as promoting homosexuality or gender change, or which contain "explicit" depictions of sexuality.

It also bans the sale of all such books, whether intended for children or adults, within 200 meters (220 yards) of a school or a church.

The decree is part of an anti-LGBTQ drive that has set nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at loggerheads with rights groups and the European Union.

Katalin Gal, head of the Association of Hungarian Book Publishers and Distributors, said more than 100 Hungarian bookshops were within 200 meters of a church or a school, many in small towns.

"This is covertly pushing publishers towards self-censorship. If they make it very hard to sell these books, why would they print them at all?" she said on Friday.

"It is clear that from now on if I write a book with LGBTQ characters, it will reach a much smaller audience," said Tibor Racz-Stefan, an author of young adult novels, some of which feature same-sex couples.

The order is the first directive spelling out implications of a law passed in June banning materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender reassignment at schools.

Orban, on a pre-election crusade to safeguard what he calls traditional Christian values, says the law is meant to protect children and that their parents should educate them about sexuality.
The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Stories

People march holding a banner that reads "Do you know who you love? Whoever you want!" march during a gay pride parade in…
Europe
Thousands March in Hungary Pride Parade to Oppose LGBT Law 
March organizers called on participants to express opposition to recent steps by Orban government that critics say stigmatize nation's sexual minorities
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 06:24 PM
FILE - Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the media at the European Council Building during EU meetings in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2021.
Press Freedom
Hungary's Orban a Press 'Predator,' Media Watchdog Says
Reporters Without Borders names 37 world leaders who ‘crack down massively’ on press freedom; Orban is first Western European leader on the list
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/05/2021 - 12:43 PM
A member of LGBT movement holds a flag with signs of European Union and LGBT rights during a news conference where the first…
Europe
EU Chief Vows Action Against Hungary's Anti-LGBT Measure
Von der Leyen calls bill banning positive depictions of homosexuality 'a shame'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 01:05 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Seeks to Take Political Heat Out of Virus Origins Debate

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
Tokyo Olympics

British Olympic Silver Medalist Ujah Suspended for Alleged Doping

Britain's Chijindu Ujah competes in the men's 4x100m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium…
Europe

Six People Killed in Mass Shooting in Plymouth, England

A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth, southwest England, Thursday…
Europe

EU Threatens Taliban With 'Isolation' if They Seize Power

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
Europe

‘Lucifer’ Heat Wave Scorches Mediterranean; Dozens Die in Wildfires  

In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, a view of a fire near Mandas, in the south of Sardinia, Italy, in the early…