Hungarian Member of EU Parliament Resigns After Attending Party in Violation of COVID Restrictions

A Hungarian member of the European Parliament abruptly resigned from the EU body after police broke up a party he attended in Brussels because it violated coronavirus restrictions.

On his personal website Tuesday, Jozsef Szajer, a well-known figure in the right-wing Fidesz party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, confirmed that he had been at the party last week. He did not comment on Belgian media descriptions of it as an all-male orgy in the heart of the city’s gay-bar district.

In his statement, Szajer denied reports that he had used drugs. He said once police arrived at the scene, he “indicated that I was a representative because I did not have a (identification) card, the police conducted the procedure, were given a verbal warning and then taken home.”

“I am sorry that I have broken the rules of assembly, this was irresponsible on my part, and I will take the sanctions that come with it.”

Brussels prosecutor's office spokeswoman Sarah Durant confirmed that police put an end to a party that took place in a flat in downtown on Friday evening after they were called to intervene because of a disturbance.

The office did not confirm media reports that it was a group sex party and the Brussels police spokeswoman declined to comment.

All those who attended the party have been reported for violating anti-COVID-19 measures banning social gatherings.

"Beside the police reports, there is also a proposal for an amicable settlement," Durant said, adding the case will be closed if the persons pay the fine.

The revelations were the latest in a series of scandals involving members of the ultra-conservative Fidesz party, which has vocally heralded Hungary's role in defending Christian family values.