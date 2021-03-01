Europe

Hungarian PM Threatens to Quit Conservative Political Group

By Associated Press
March 01, 2021 09:18 AM
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban addresses Parliament in Budapest
File - Hungarian Prime Minister Orban addresses Parliament in Budapest, Feb 15, 2021.

BUDAPEST - Hungary's right-wing prime minister has threatened to pull his party out of its group in the European Union's legislature as the conservative group edges closer to excluding its largest Hungarian delegation.

In a letter on Sunday to chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber, Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned a group proposal agreed to on Friday that would allow for entire parties to be excluded from the center-right EPP, rather than just individual MEPs as currently allowed.

Orban wrote that the proposed rules, which are expected to pass with a two-thirds vote at an EPP group meeting on Wednesday, were “tailor-made" to sanction his Fidesz party, and that “if Fidesz is not welcome, we do not feel compelled to stay in the Group.”

It is the latest in a series of ongoing clashes between the right-wing Fidesz and the EPP, the largest political family in Europe, and marks the closest Orban's party has come to losing its place in the group's ranks. The EPP suspended Fidesz’s membership in 2019 over concerns that it was eroding the rule of law in Hungary, engaging in anti-Brussels rhetoric and attacking the EPP leadership.

The EPP's new rules would allow for suspended member parties to be expelled with a simple majority rather than a two-thirds vote, opening the way for Fidesz's 11 delegates to lose their place in the group.

Some of the EPP's more moderate national delegations have pushed for Fidesz's expulsion, arguing it no longer represents the group's values. In a statement in December, the EPP Group wrote that “the frequent attacks by Fidesz’ representatives towards the European Union and its values are not in line with the core beliefs of the EPP.”

Also in December, the EPP voted to suspend Tamas Deutsch, the head of Fidesz’s delegation, stripping him of his rights to speaking time in plenary sessions and removing him from his positions in the Group. The decision, which allowed Deutsch to remain an EPP member, came after the lawmaker compared EPP Group leader Weber to the Gestapo and Hungary's communist-era secret police.

In his letter, Orban wrote that he would pull his party out of the EPP Group if the new rules are adopted, signaling he will not wait to see whether the EPP votes his party out at a later time.

A spokesman for the EPP Group in the European Parliament said that the changes to the rules “have nothing to do with the situation of Fidesz,” and that the vote will go forward as planned on Wednesday despite Orban's letter.

“There is a broad majority support for the new rules,” Pedro Lopez de Pablo told The Associated Press in an email. “If once they are approved, some MEPs would like to initiate the procedure of suspending or expelling Fidesz, they will need to do it following the new rules. ... We are not changing the rules of procedure of the EPP Group because of Fidesz.”

Othmar Karas, an Austrian EPP lawmaker and vice-president of the European Parliament, tweeted Monday that the vote on the procedural changes would go forward as planned.

“I am not going to let Orban succeed with blackmail again,” Karas wrote.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrive ahead of a meeting with…
Europe
Hungary, Poland Remain Defiant in Standoff With EU 
Both countries remain adamant in their refusal to approve the bloc’s $2.1 trillion budget while rule-of-law conditions remain in place for countries to receive money from a separate $750 million coronavirus recovery fund 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 02:21 PM
The logo of the opposition radio-station Klubradio is seen at its headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, February 9, 2021. REUTERS…
Press Freedom
Hungary Under Fire After Last Independent Radio Station Taken Off Air 
Klubradio broadcasts mainly in Budapest; Its news and talk content is often critical of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 10:38 AM
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019…
Europe
Opposition Calls on Hungary's Orban to Sack Museum Head for Likening Soros to Hitler 
Nationalist Orban has long vilified Soros, a Hungarian Jew who emigrated after World War II, as part of a general campaign against immigration
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:23 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Press Freedom

Siberian Journalist Flees Her City After Attack, Threats Against Her Children

FILE - Journalist Natalya Zubkova said an attacker pressed her face against the snow and threatened that she and her daughters would face further violence if "you open your mouth again."
Europe

Jihadist Women’s Demands Come at Crucial Time for France

Wives and children of IS fighters are detained in al-Hol Camp in Syria, Feb. 18, 2020. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
Europe

Hungarian PM Threatens to Quit Conservative Political Group

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban addresses Parliament in Budapest
Economy & Business

In 1st Day on Job, New WTO Chief Pushes for Fisheries Deal

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala begins her term as WTO chief
Europe

'Not a Good Idea:' Experts Concerned about Pope Trip to Iraq 

A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks past a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 26, 2021.