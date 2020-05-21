Europe

Hungary to Close Zones Holding Asylum-Seekers 

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 07:07 AM
FILE - Migrants and refugees gather at a border crossing between Serbia and Hungary in Kelebija, Serbia, Feb. 6, 2020.

Hungary is closing its border transit zones where it held asylum-seekers as they waited for authorities to review their applications. 

The move announced Thursday by President Viktor Orban’s chief of staff follows a ruling last week by the European Union’s top court saying the system amounted to detention. 

Hungary said it was moving 280 asylum-seekers to other facilities as a result of closing the transit zones. 

All new asylum applications will now only be accepted at Hungarian embassies and consulates. 

Orban’s government has sought to strictly limit immigration, and during a 2015 migrant crisis in Europe it built fences along its southern border. 

 

 

 

 

