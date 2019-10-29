Europe

Hungary Shakes Up Top Jobs in Justice, Highlighting Govt's Struggle for Influence

By Reuters
October 29, 2019 08:41 PM
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds as he presents the program of his Fidesz party for European Parliament elections in Budapest, Hungary, April 5, 2019.
FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds as he presents the program of his Fidesz party for European Parliament elections in Budapest, Hungary, April 5, 2019.

BUDAPEST - Hungary is set to reappoint its chief prosecutor to a new 9-year term and will remove its main judicial administrator, in moves that critics say highlight premier Viktor Orban's mixed success in influencing the judiciary which remains one of the most independent bodies in Hungarian society.

Despite constant clashes with Western partners over the rule of law, the conservative populist Orban has solidified his grip over most walks of Hungarian life.

He rejects allegations that his government has eroded checks and balances and has said his strong mandate received in democratic elections empowers his Fidesz party to change laws.

While the country's prosecution system has been under the direct control of chief prosecutor Peter Polt, an Orban loyalist, the National Association of Judges has resisted Orban and has been engulfed in a bitter dispute over administrative attempts to rein it in, via appointments or financial pressure.

President Janos Ader, a former head of Fidesz party and Orban's key ally, proposed reappointing Polt as chief prosecutor for a second nine-year term on Tuesday. He gave no reasoning.

Parliament, where Fidesz holds a large majority, will have to confirm Polt.

The European Union said in 2019 Hungary lacked determined action to prosecute corruption in high-level cases and "the effective functioning of the prosecution service remains a concern."

Polt has dismissed those claims as "baseless".

Tunde Hando, the wife of Fidesz stalwart and European Parliament member Jozsef Szajer, will leave her position as chair of the judiciary administration a year early.

As chief administrator she was ultimately responsible for the operation of the court system, with a say over issues like the nomination of new senior judges or budgeting.

Hando said she always acted by the law, adding Hungary's Constitution makes clear the fundamental division of powers.

Balazs Toth, a legal expert at the rights group Hungarian Helsinki Committee, who has represented clients in cases against the government, said Fidesz wants a country without checks and balances, but judges have withstood the propaganda and pressure.

Fidesz has nominated Hando to the Constitutional Court, once Hungary's top arbiter of law but greatly weakened after Orban's party started to appoint its members.

Prosecutors filter criminal cases and decide which cases to investigate and how, choosing which cases to refer to the courts - a power that critics have said it used selectively to block cases detrimental to Fidesz or Orban's associates.

When investigating a case of suspected fraud in 2014 involving Orban's son-in-law Istvan Tiborcz, Polt's prosecutors found no wrongdoing. A later probe by the European anti-fraud body OLAF however, detailed alleged fraud totalling 13 billion forints ($44 million) and recommended Hungary investigate.

Polt reopened the case but again dismissed it.

Tiborcz has not commented on the case, in which he and his business partners were never charged, as matters did not proceed to court.

Polt has rejected allegations of complicity.

($1 = 296.3900 forints)

 

Related Stories

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds as he presents the program of his Fidesz party for European Parliament elections in Budapest, Hungary, April 5, 2019.
Europe
EU Questions Hungary Over Rule of Law Concerns
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has tightened restrictions around free media, judges, academics, minorities and rights groups, which the bloc worries weakens democracy in the ex-communist country
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 15:54
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban attends a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2018.
Europe
EU Lawmakers Want to Punish Hungary's Orban for Democratic Slide
Some European lawmakers urged the EU on Monday to consider stripping Hungary of its voting rights to punish it for weakening democracy and the rule of law, a move which prompted a swift rebuke from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The European Parliament's Civil Liberties committee (LIBE) voted in favor of triggering a formal punitive procedure, citing concerns about the independence of the judiciary, freedom of expression, the rights of minorities, and…
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds as he presents the program of his Fidesz party for European Parliament elections in Budapest, Hungary, April 5, 2019.
Europe
Orban Presses On With Illiberal Democracy
Hungary’s firebrand populist Viktor Orbán will face a serious test of his popularity in May when opposition parties try to coordinate their challenge to his ruling party Fidesz in elections for the European parliament. The opposition accuse Orbán of backsliding when it comes to democratic freedoms, but the Hungarian leader remains undeterred in his shaping of what he likes to call an “illiberal democracy” but what critics see as a…
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 05:48
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Can Hungary’s Opposition Parties Erode Orban’s Popularity?
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 09:29
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters