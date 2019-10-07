Europe

Incoming Top EU Diplomat Commits to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

By Associated Press
October 7, 2019 12:27 PM
Nominated European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers questions during his hearing at the European Parliament in…
FILE - Nominated European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers questions during his hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Oct. 7, 2019.

BRUSSELS - The Spaniard set to become the European Union's point-man in Iran says the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran must be preserved.
 
During a parliamentary confirmation hearing to become the next EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said Monday that "we have to keep this agreement alive in order to defend our interests, our security and avoid something worse."
 
Borrell, who is currently foreign minister in Spain's caretaker government and set to take over in Brussels from Federica Mogherini on Nov. 1, says "the political unity of the Europeans will be crucial" in keeping the agreement going.
 
The pact has been on life support since President Donald Trump pulled America out last year, triggering U.S. sanctions and Iranian threats to abandon it.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures as he speaks after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Sept. 9, 2019.
USA
France Gives One Month to Get Iran-US to Negotiating Table
French President Emmanuel Macron attempted, but failed to broker talks between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York last week
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 19:54
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Oct. 2, 2019.
Middle East
Iran Supports European Plan to Bolster Nuclear Deal
President Hassan Rouhani says Iran supports a plan by European countries to bolster a nuclear deal Tehran reached with the West in 2015 and from which the United States withdrew last year
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 11:03
In this file photo taken on Sept. 21, 2019, Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami speaks in the capital Tehran.
Middle East
Top Iran General Says Destroying Israel 'Achievable Goal'
The comments come amid particularly heightened international tensions over Iran's nuclear program and a series of incidents that have raised fears of a confrontation
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 17:24
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press