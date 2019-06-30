Europe

IOM: Migrant Deaths Globally Top 32,000 Since 2014

By Lisa Schlein
June 30, 2019 10:03 AM
A bag containing the body of a migrant who died after a boat accident off the Libyan coast is seen at Qarabulli town, east of the capital Tripoli, June 2, 2019.
A bag containing the body of a migrant who died after a boat accident off the Libyan coast is seen at Qarabulli town, east of the capital Tripoli, June 2, 2019.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between 2014 and 2018, with most fatalities occurring on the deadly Mediterranean Sea crossing from North Africa to Europe.

The U.N. migration agency says its global figures underestimate the true nature and extent of the problem as many migrant deaths are never reported and many bodies are never recovered. Nevertheless, researchers say the statistics paint a very grim picture of the perils awaiting the hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants risking their lives in search of protection or a better life.

The report shows nearly 18,000 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean between 2014 and 2018. It says the remains of almost two thirds of those victims have not been found.

IOM spokesman, Joel Millman said Rohingya refugees comprise the vast majority of the 2,200 deaths recorded in South-East Asia and most of the 288 deaths recorded in South Asia since 2014 were of Afghan migrants.

"Despite the conflict in Yemen, people continue to attempt the sea crossing from the Horn of Africa across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. At least 125 people drowned off the shores of Yemen in 2018, compared with 53 in 2017. An increasing number of deaths on the United States—Mexico border have been recorded each year since 2014, with the total we have over the five years is 1,907," he said.

Millman told VOA that the numbers included in IOM's Missing Migrants Project are defined as people in transit. He said there is a separate category for people who die in custody, though exceptions do occur. He said recent cases of people who have died while in custody for less than two hours are included in the current data base.

"In general, in transit is the rule of thumb. But we have had some cases, I think six or seven already this year of recently in custody in the U.S. or recently released from custody that resulted in deaths within a few days and those we parse the best we can in the data base," he said.

A related report recently released by IOM and the U.N. children's fund focuses on the growing number of children embarking on dangerous migrant journeys. The data finds nearly 1,600 children, about one every day, were reported dead or missing between 2014 and 2018. Researchers add the full extent of this tragedy is unknown as many of these migrant child deaths go unrecorded.

 

Related Stories

The Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 ship docks at the Lampedusa harbor, Italy, early Saturday, June 29, 2019. Forty migrants have disembarked on a tiny Italian island after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission…
Europe
Italy Arrests Captain of Charity Vessel Carrying Migrants
40 migrants enter port of Lampedusa but their fate remains unclear
Default Author Profile
By Sabina Castelfranco
June 29, 2019
FILE - Nigeriens and third-country migrants head towards Libya from Agadez, Niger on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Africa
UN Rescuing Thousands of Migrants from Death in the Sahara
Since 2016, UN migration agency says it has saved nearly 20,000 migrants on dangerous trek to northern Africa.
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
June 27, 2019
00:02:34
USA
Photo of 2 Drowned Migrants Sparks Public Outcry
Warning: A graphic image in this report may be disturbing for some viewers. A photo of a father and daughter from El Salvador who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States has caused a public outcry. Meanwhile employees of a U.S. house-goods retailer Wednesday protested the sale of bedroom furniture for use in border camps where immigrant children are detained. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the U.S. House and Senate have passed their own version of aid for immigrants.
FILE - The migrant search and rescue ship Sea Watch 3 arrives at the port of Catania, Italy, Jan. 31, 2019.
Europe
European Court Asks Italy for Information on Vessel Filled with Rescued Migrants
The European Court of Human Rights asks Italy to provide information on case of Sea Watch 3, a ship off the island of Lampedusa carrying rescued migrants who Italy has refused to allow to disembark
Default Author Profile
By Sabina Castelfranco
June 24, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein