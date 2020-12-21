Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Ready to Address Potential US Return

The remaining signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal Monday expressed “their readiness to positively address” the potential return of the United States to the agreement.



President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018, arguing it unfairly favored Iran.



But President-elect Joe Biden, who was part of the U.S. administration that signed the deal, has said he would seek to rejoin it if Iran returns to compliance with its commitments.



Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and the European Union said in their statement after a virtual meeting that they deeply regret the U.S. withdrawal and stressed that in their view the agreement “remains fully in force.”



Iran has breached several of its promises since the U.S. withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions, saying it was not getting the economic relief it was due in exchange for limiting its nuclear activity. Iran has said the moves, including enriching uranium to higher levels and holding larger stockpiles, are reversible.



The ministerial statement Monday said the parties discussed the need to address challenges to implementation of the agreement, “including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments.”