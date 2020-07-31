Europe

Italian Senate Lifts Immunity for Former Interior Minister

By VOA News
July 31, 2020 02:53 AM
Former Interior minister Matteo Salvini leaves the Senate prior to a vote on lifting his immunity for a trial on Aug 2019 Open…
Former Interior minister Matteo Salvini leaves the Senate prior to a vote on lifting his immunity for a trial in Rome, July 30, 2020.

The Italian Senate has voted to lift right-wing Senator Matteo Salvini’s immunity from prosecution, related to his decision last August to not allow 164 migrants to get off a ship in Sicily.

Thursday’s vote may clear the way for potential charges against the former interior minister who, during his 14 months in that position, repeatedly denied port entry to ships carrying rescued migrants at sea.

Salvini’s policy resulted in several standoffs, forcing ships to remain at sea for weeks before European countries would allow entry to their ports or Italian courts ordered disembarking.

For the case from last August, Salvini refused access to the rescue ship Open Arms for three weeks before it was allowed to enter a port on the Italian island of Lampedusa. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Italian Senate Lifts Immunity for Former Interior Minister

Former Interior minister Matteo Salvini leaves the Senate prior to a vote on lifting his immunity for a trial on Aug 2019 Open…
Europe

German Envoy to UN Criticizes Members 'Blocking' World Body’s Reform

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Warns Young People COVID-19 May Hit Hard

COVID-19 patients rest on their beds at the isolation ward at the Kenyatta stadium where screening booths and an isolation…
Europe

EU Sanctions Russian Intelligence, N.Korean, Chinese Firms over Alleged Cyberattacks

European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.
Europe

Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.