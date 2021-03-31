Europe

Italy Expels Two Russian Diplomats Accused of Espionage

By VOA News
March 31, 2021 03:00 PM
General view of the Russian Embassy after a Russian army official, who is accredited with the embassy, and an Italian navy…
General view of the Russian Embassy after a Russian army official, who is accredited with the embassy, and an Italian navy captain were arrested on suspicion of spying, in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2021.

Italy says it expelled two Russian diplomats and arrested an Italian navy captain Tuesday for their alleged involvement in espionage. 

The diplomats were expelled Wednesday, according to news reports. 

Italian police say the captain and a Russian Embassy official were arrested in a parking lot in Rome and were accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security." 

Reuters reported that an Italian police official told them the captain was named Walter Biot and that he was accused of passing information in exchange for $5,900.  

Italian news agency Ansa reported that some of the documents seized were NATO documents. 

Italian police said the arrests were the result of a lengthy investigation by national security and military officials. 

The Russian Embassy in Rome, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Italy has ordered two Russian Embassy officials expelled and arrested…
The Russian Embassy in Rome, March 31, 2021.

After the arrests, Italy summoned the Russian ambassador, and two Russian officials allegedly involved in the incident were expelled.  

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio characterized the incident as "extremely grave," Reuters reported. 

"During the convocation of the Russian ambassador to Italy at the Foreign Ministry, we let him know about the strong protest of the Italian government and notified the immediate expulsion of the two Russian officials involved in this extremely grave affair," the minister's Facebook post said, according to CNN. 

Biot, 54, was reportedly working at the defense ministry in a department charged with developing national security policy and maintaining relations with Italy's allies, Reuters reported. 

According to Reuters, Russian news agencies said the two expelled officials worked in the embassy's military attaché office. They did not say if the person arrested in the parking lot was one of those expelled. 

Russian news agency Interfax reported that a Russian politician said it would reciprocate for the expulsions. 

But a Kremlin spokesman downplayed the incident. 

"At the moment, we do not have information about the reasons and circumstances of this detention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to CNN. "But in any case, we hope that the very positive and constructive character of Russian-Italian relations will be preserved." 

Both Bulgaria and the Netherlands have expelled Russian officials over spying allegations in recent months.  
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Italy Expels Two Russian Diplomats Accused of Espionage

General view of the Russian Embassy after a Russian army official, who is accredited with the embassy, and an Italian navy…
COVID-19 Pandemic

'Falling Like Flies': Hungary's Roma Community Pleads for COVID-19 Help

A Roma activist carries food donation during the COVID-19 outbreak in Miskolc, Hungary April 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europeans Divided Over Sputnik Diplomacy

FILE PHOTO: Workers take care of the shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the…
Europe

Kremlin Critic Navalny Threatens Hunger Strike Over Lack of Medical Care

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow
Europe

EU Commission Refers Poland to Europe's Top Court Regarding Judiciary Independence

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021…