Italy Holds Referendum on Reducing Seats in Parliament 

By VOA News
September 20, 2020 08:53 AM
Italians vote Sunday and Monday on whether to reduce the number of members of the country's parliament.

Voters will decide whether to cut the number of members of the Chamber of Deputies from 630 to 400 and the numbers of Senators from 315 to 200.

"I voted 'yes'. In my opinion today the majority will vote yes, because we are tired to feed these misters. It is better if they stay home," said Gianni Giampietro from Rome.

Initially scheduled for March 29, the referendum was delayed because of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy and the consequent lockdown.

"I voted 'no', because I believe this referendum is a strong attack against democracy. I mean, I want to be more represented, not less, this is the reason I voted: no. Instead, in this way, more power will be given to the parties' secretariats and less power to electors and to the representatives of people," said Marco from Rome.

Some voters believe the referendum is not organized in a meaningful way.

Barbara from Rome said, "I voted 'no', because in my opinion this is not a well-structured reform. Even if I'd like to see a reduction of the number of parliamentarians this is not the way to do it, in my opinion."

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory in polling stations.

The results are expected later in the day on Monday.

Local elections are also taking place in various regions across the country.

 

