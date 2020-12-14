Europe

Italy's Mount Etna Lights up Pre-dawn Sky with Spectacular Eruption

By VOA News
December 14, 2020 08:13 AM
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, Dec. 14, 2020.
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, lit up the sky overnight Sunday into the predawn hours Monday with bursts of hot lava, some going as high as 100 meters into the air. Etna is on the Mediterranean island of Sicily. 

Scientists with Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, report there were two eruptive fissures on the southeastern crater of the mountain. Geologists report the mountain has been active on and off for the past two months. 

The Reuters news agency reported that ash from the eruption covered parts of nearby small Catanian villages between Pedara and Tremestieri Etneo. On Monday morning, cars, streets and balconies were covered in black ash as workers and locals worked to clear it up. 

Volcanic ash from Mount Etna covers a village road near Catania
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna, which erupted during the night, covers a village road near Catania, Italy, Dec. 14, 2020 in this still image taken from video.

The 3,330-meter-high Mount Etna is the second-most active volcano in the world, after Hawaii’s Kilauea. It can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over Sicily.

