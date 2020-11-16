Italy’s Stromboli Volcano Erupts with 'High Intensity'

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a “high intensity” explosion Monday at the Stromboli volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, located off the southern coast of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea.

The institute’s surveillance cameras captured the event in visual and thermal format early Monday. The explosion could be seen sending ash and steam at least 100 meters into the air and streams of lava rapidly running down the center-south side of the volcano.

The institute reported the event lasted four minutes.

"From the seismological standpoint," it "was characterized by a sequence of explosive events and landsliding," it said.

The institute also reported no variation in the overall condition of the volcano.

The Stromboli volcano is one of the most active on Earth, with minor explosions and random lava flows descending from the crater directly into the sea. It has been erupting almost continuously since 1932. Light from its nighttime eruptions is visible for long distances, earning it the title, "Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.”