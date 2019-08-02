Europe

Johnson Loses a Seat in Parliament to Liberal Democrats

By Reuters
August 2, 2019 12:51 AM
Liberal Democrats candidate Jane Dodds, center, reacts after winning the by-election for the district of Brecon and Radnorshire at the Royal Welsh Showground, near Builth Wells in Wales, Britain Aug. 2, 2019.
Liberal Democrats candidate Jane Dodds, center, reacts after winning the by-election for the district of Brecon and Radnorshire at the Royal Welsh Showground, near Builth Wells in Wales, Britain Aug. 2, 2019.

LLANELWEDD, WALES - Britain’s pro-European Union Liberal Democrats have won a parliamentary seat from the governing Conservatives, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his first electoral test since taking office.

The loss reduces Johnson’s working majority in parliament to one ahead of an expected showdown with lawmakers over his plan to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without an exit agreement if necessary.

Johnson’s government already relies on the support of a small Northern Irish party for its wafer-thin majority, with just a handful of rebels in his own Conservatives needed to lose key votes.

'No mandate' for no-deal Brexit

The Liberal Democrats won the Welsh seat of Brecon and Radnorshire with a majority of 1,425 votes.

“Boris Johnson’s shrinking majority makes it clear that he has no mandate to crash us out of the EU,” Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, whose party now have 13 seats in parliament, said in a statement following the result early Friday.

“I will do whatever it takes to stop Brexit and offer an alternative, positive vision. ... We now have one more MP (Member of Parliament) who will vote against Brexit in parliament,” Swinson added.

Wales, and the Brecon area, voted to leave the EU at the 2016 Brexit referendum, but it is also a region where sheep outnumber people and where the prospect of steep EU tariffs being slapped on Welsh lamb exports in a no-deal Brexit have prompted widespread concern among farmers.

The Brecon vote was triggered when Conservative lawmaker Chris Davies was ousted by a petition of constituents after being convicted of falsifying expenses. Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds won with 13,826 votes.

Davies, who ran again for the Conservatives, came second with 12,401 votes. The Brexit Party came third with 3,331 votes, while the main opposition Labour Party was fourth on 1,680 votes.

The Liberal Democrats had previously held the seat from 1997 until 2015, when it was won by Davies. In the 2017 snap election he held the seat with a majority of just more than 8,000 votes.

No plans for election

Johnson, who took office last week, has said he does not plan to hold an election before Britain leaves the EU but could be forced to if lawmakers try to stop him pursuing a no-deal exit by collapsing the government in a no confidence vote.

The result in Brecon, where the combined vote for pro-leave parties outnumbered pro-remain, would likely add to calls for a possible Conservative-Brexit Party alliance in any upcoming election.

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the first meeting of the National Policing Board at the Home Office in London, July 31, 2019.
Europe
As Brexit Storm Gathers, Britain Looks to Trump for Hope
British currency plunges as Brexit no-deal fears grow
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
August 01, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London
Europe
Johnson Raises Brexit Stakes; Britain Gears Up for Possible Election
New prime minister pledges to leave the European Union by Oct. 31; Brussels say no renegotiation
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
July 26, 2019
A man walks past republican posters referring to Brexit in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Feb. 28, 2017.
Europe
Boris Johnson in Belfast as Brexit Woes Weigh on UK Economy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting political leaders in Northern Ireland, where he faces a doubly difficult goal: restoring the collapsed Belfast government and finding a solution for the Irish border after Brexit
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 31, 2019
FILE - An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, Britain.
Economy & Business
Pound's Tumble Accelerates as No-Deal Brexit Fears Jump
A still-deeper fall is likely as options markets imply a fall below $1.23 opens the door to a bigger plunge, especially with a disorderly British exit from the European Union
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 29, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters